GMB: Weather presenter Laura Tobin oversleeps and misses bulletin after heavy night out

Weather presenter Laura Tobin turned up to Good Morning Britain a little worse for wear on Friday (18 March) after oversleeping due to a heavy night of partying.

The weather presenter was due to present the weather bulletins during the show, but missed the first hour of the episode after a night out competing in a news quiz with the ITV team, which also included Alison Hammond and Charlene White.

“She’s the last to wake up this morning, she’s overslept,” host Ben Shephard revealed. The camera then panned to her empty seat as Kate Garraway added that “nobody could raise her”.

“I was going to cover her back and I thought no one would notice, I’ll just seamlessly carry on and fill in until she gets here,” Charlotte Hawkins added.

Garraway then joked: “I think if we all put £1 on her voice being husky, we won’t be disappointed.”

When Tobin made it into the studio, she was introduced by Garraway who said: “It would be lovely at this point to have a weather forecast from an experienced meteorologist who’s had a good night’s sleep, on top of their game, bright, early to get the nation prepared?

“We haven’t got one, but we have got Laura.”

Tobin then explained that she’d gone to bed after the event, while her teammates had gone on to an after party, but she had forgotten to set an alarm.

She revealed that she was eating chicken nuggets for breakfast, before accidentally spilling a mug of Coca-Cola on herself.