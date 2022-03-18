GMB’s Laura Tobin reveals unusual breakfast on air after late night

Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter
·3 min read

Good Morning Britain weather presenter Laura Tobin showed viewers she was eating chicken nuggets for breakfast and spilt her drink on air having overslept after the programme won a charity news quiz.

The ITV breakfast show team beat 30 competing news groups in a “ferocious battle” to be crowned the winner of the Ultimate News Quiz which raised more than £200,000 for Action For Children and the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal on Thursday evening.

Good Morning Britain co-host Ben Shephard said: “There was a big night last night in the world of news.

“Forget the WWE and the boxing for the heavyweight championship of the world – newsrooms around the country like to compete in the Ultimate News Quiz.”

Sharing a picture of Tobin at the quiz, Shephard, 47, added: “And there is Tobin, leading from the front, as we like.

“Laura does like to celebrate and she’s not often the first to bed in these situations either.

“She is the last to wake up this morning.”

Tobin overslept and arrived late for the show on Friday morning, holding the winners’ trophy.

Upon arrival, the 40-year-old meteorologist said: “The entire team went to an after party and I went to bed. The one thing I forgot to do was to set an alarm to wake up.

“Sally, our deputy editor, thank you so much for phoning my physical phone and waking me up. I’m not entirely sure that the words I said to her were polite. And I’m here.”

Shephard joked: “Should we actually let Laura on live television? has anybody cleared this?”, while co-host Kate Garraway, 54, quipped: “Has anybody breathalysed her?”

On the show, Tobin revealed she was eating chicken nuggets, which had been in her handbag from the night before, and was drinking Coca-Cola, which she spilt before presenting the weather.

Among the competitors in the quiz were reigning champion Jeremy Vine, along with Loose Women, Netflix, Channel 4 News, BBC Radio, Sky News, ITV News, Times Radio and CNN.

The annual charity fundraiser, hosted by Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel, was held at London’s Grand Connaught Rooms following an online version last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Famous faces who attended included Nick Robinson, Alison Hammond and Frankie Bridge.

The event also featured an auction, with the proceeds going directly to the DEC appeal.

Action for Children&#x002019;s The Ultimate News Quiz 2022
Grayson Perry’s figurine of his alter-ego Claire was auction during The Ultimate News Quiz (James Manning/PA)

Lots included signed football shirts from Manchester City’s Oleksandr Zinchenko and Everton’s Vitaliy Mykolenko, as well as a slip-cast figurine hand-painted in the colours of the Ukrainian flag by artist Grayson Perry.

Speaking about the 18-inch (46cm) statuette of his alter-ego Claire, which raised £24,000, Perry said: “I painted a figurine that I had in Ukrainian colours.

“It’s a portrait of myself that is originally made for my stage show, that I’ve been giving as a prize to people, and this is a very special edition of it.

“I am diabolically pleased.”

