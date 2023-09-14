GMB’s Kate Garraway reveals Derek Draper has been battling ‘nasty infection’

Good Morning Britain’s Kate Garraway has revealed Derek Draper has been left battling a “nasty infection” this week.

Draper, 56, fell seriously ill with coronavirus at the very start of the pandemic in March 2020, where he was hospitalised for a year, placed in a medically-induced coma and is now in a wheelchair.

The virus led to brain inflammation, kidney failure and significant damage to his liver and pancreas, as well as multiple instances of his heart stopping.

The presenter, who just released her book The Strength of Love: Embracing an Uncertain Future with Resilience and Optimism, discussed her husband’s latest health scare on Thursday’s instalment of the ITV breakfast show.

Garraway pictured with husband Derek Draper (ITV)

She shared with GMB hosts Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard: “He’s had a nasty infection this week that set him back a bit but we’re on the right side of it, so that’s good.

“There are so many people in the health system trapped in the web of it. People are not being taken care of in a system that’s in trouble.”

The broadcaster recently opened up about the realities of life caring for her husband to The Sunday Times – revealing that she only sleeps for around four hours most nights, and has not taken a day off caring for Derek since he fell ill.

The Life Stories host told the outlet: “Caring for someone you love is a privilege, and I will never give up, but I want to champion the cause that everyone in my position faces because I know people are drowning trying to navigate through the care system.

“We talk about a crisis but it is beyond crisis.

“It is very lonely and very difficult, and I at least do have that voice.”

Garraway has made two documentaries detailing her life as Draper battles the long-term effects of Covid-19, with both winning National Television Awards (NTAs).

In 2022, she was recognised with an MBE in the New Year Honours for her services to broadcasting, journalism and charity.

Earlier this week, Garraway had a near-heart attack moments before she was set to present Good Morning Britain.