GMB hosts send Kate Garraway ‘lots of love’ after husband Derek Draper hospitalised

Good Morning Britain hosts Ben Shephard and Charlotte Hawkins have sent their support to Kate Garraway after her husband Derek Draper was rushed to hospital.

It was first reported on Wednesday night that Kate would be absent from the ITV morning show in order to care for her husband, who was taken to hospital on Tuesday morning.

Addressing Garraway’s absence on Thursday, Shephard said: “We are missing a member of the team, aren’t we?”

“We are yes,” Hawkins replied. “So Kate’s not here. She’s taking some time out to be with Derek at the moment so we’re sending her lots of love.

“Lots of you have been in touch with messages of support, so we wish him well.”

The 47-year-old added: “Thank you for those messages, we’ll definitely pass them on.

GMB’s Ben Shephard and Charlotte Hawkins sent their support to Kate Garraway on Thursday’s show (ITV)

“You know how much Kate appreciates all the support that she gets and fingers crossed Derek will be home as soon as possible.”

The TV presenter, 55, was noticably absent from Wednesday morning’s episode and is also believed to have pulled out of her Smooth FM radio show, with a source saying that it was due to Draper’s health.

“Derek has been taken back to hospital this morning in a very serious condition,” the insider told The Sun. “The family are very worried about him but Derek is in the best hands.”

They continued to say that the star was by his side and is “keeping it together as best she can,” and that while she is devoted to her work, Garraway had “no choice” but to step away from her work commitments as it’s an “incredibly difficult time” for her and their family.

The presenter is said to be caring for her husband Derek Draper, who was taken to hospital on Tuesday morning (ITV)

A GMB spokesperson confirmed the broadcaster’s break from the show to Evening Standard: “Kate taking some time off work over the next few days, and is hoping to be back to her normal presenting duties as soon as possible.”

The couple have been married since 2005 and share children Darcey, 16, and Billy, 12.

Mr Draper contracted Covid in March 2020 and he is believed to be Britain’s longest-suffering Covid patient after spending 13 months in hospital.

Kate Garraway: Caring for Derek

He was finally allowed home in April 2021.

His recovery, which requires around-the-clock care and daily medication, has been documented in two ITV films, Finding Derek and its follow-up, Caring For Derek.

Earlier this month, Garraway revealed that her husband was back in hospital, but did not disclose why.