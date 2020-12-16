GMB’s Dr Hilary apologises after he was pictured without face mask

Dr Hilary (ITV)

Good Morning Britain’s Dr Hilary Jones has apologised after being caught on camera entering a pharmacy without a face mask.

The GP, who gives out coronavirus advice on GMB, was pictured in his village chemists without a mask as he picked up an emergency prescription for a patient.

The picture, taken two months ago, made the front page of one national newspaper and prompted Dr Hilary to offer an apology on this morning’s show, saying he “forgot” to put one on after a long day.

GMB host Piers Morgan jumped to Dr Hilary’s defence saying he too had forgotten to wear a mask at times, saying: “No one watching this can hand on heart say they haven't inadvertently broken a rule."

Dr Hilary explained on the show: “Two months ago, I've done the show here, I've done Lorraine's show, I've gone to St George's Hospital to film what they're doing after the NHS Charities Together.

“They're producing some areas to relax for the staff after a hard day's work with Covid.

Dr Hilary said he was utterly sorry for the mistake ITV

“I've done a 10 hour day, I've gone into a chemist in my local village to get an emergency prescription for a patient.

“And because I'm distracted and there's nobody in there, I forgot to put my mask on.

"I'm in there for 60 seconds, and in that 60 seconds somebody who could have reminded me to put a mask on politely comes in, takes a photograph and flogs it to the press.”

“That was two months ago - I am utterly sorry that I forgot to put my mask on, first time in nine months that I've done that. And I put my hands up and we talked about it on air because I think almost everyone's done it."

Mr Morgan interjected and defended Dr Hilary to the viewers, saying: “I’m going to be honest, I do this at least once a week. I come in somewhere, out of somewhere.

“I'll wear one into my café and sometimes I forget as I'm leaving the café. It's literally a five metre walk.

“But sometimes I just forget. I think the line is not to not take this seriously - we believe fundamentally that masks save lives.”

Mr Morgan claimed people were allowed to be forgetful and dragged Gary Lineker into the debate.

“For me it's all about intent. Did people intend to break the rules or do they not intend to break the rules?” he said.

“A bit of forgetfulness from people who otherwise - I do, you do, Gary Lineker I know was caught without one in a garage, most of the time, 98 percent of the time, he remembers to wear one - it's about intent.”

“No one watching this can hand on heart say they haven't inadvertently broken a rule."

Mr Morgan may be returning the favour after Dr Hilary defended the host when he was seen without a face mask as he got into a taxi.

“You didn’t do it deliberately, that’s the difference, you did it completely by mistake,” he said.

“Anyone can make a mistake occasionally for a few seconds. What’s different is if you do it deliberately and flout the rules.”