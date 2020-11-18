Amazon just slashed prices on popular Gymax treadmills—but only for a few hours
No matter where you live, going to the gym can be tricky these days. That’s why plenty of people have scored home fitness equipment over the last few months—when they can find it. Treadmills, bikes, free weights and other home gym must-haves have been in short supply.
But, not only can you snag a treadmill on Amazon right now, you can get it on sale. Amazon has marked select Gymax treadmills up to 33 percent off. You have to act fast, though: This deal only lasts for today.
Dozens of Gymax treadmills are included in the sale, but these are just a few you definitely don’t want to miss.
This treadmill has everything you need to get a good indoor workout in, along with a few bells and whistles. It’s equipped with an LCD monitor to track your speed, distance, calories burned and time, while 12 built-in programs allow you to choose workouts. A nice feature: The machine is foldable and compact, making it work for small spaces.
One five-star reviewer called this a “great investment,” adding, “I live in a small apartment and the size of this treadmill is perfect. It was super easy to assemble on my own.”
Shop it: Gymax Folding Treadmill, $200 (was $300), amazon.com
Gymax 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill
This is one versatile treadmill. Raise up the armrests to get a run in, or lower them down and slip the treadmill under your desk to get a walk in while you work. The treadmill comes equipped with Bluetooth speakers, so you can blast music while you workout. It also has a powerful 2.25 horsepower motor on the base, allowing you to get in some serious speed. Choose between a range of colors, including black, gold, green and more.
“I look forward to exercise now!” one happy customer wrote. “When I'm done I can just lean it against the wall out of the way. It takes up no space.”
Shop it: Gymax 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill, $308 (was $440), amazon.com
Gymax SuperFit Folding Treadmill
The Gymax SuperFit delivers a lot of power—2.5 horsepower, to be exact—without making a bunch of noise. The machine’s five-layer non-slip running belt and eight-stage damping system works to absorb shock during your workout, while Bluetooth capability lets you pump music through the machine during your workout. An easy-to-use LED touch display also helps you track your time, speed, distance, calories burned and heart rate
Shop it: Gymax SuperFit Folding Treadmill, $448 (was $800), amazon.com
