“GMA3”'s ‘Wedding in a Week’ to Follow Couple from Surprise Proposal to On-Air Nuptials

The series, which kicked off on Monday, will see AJ Cooper and Tiffani Ratcliff tie the knot during the show's live broadcast on Friday

GMA3 Tiffani Ratliff and Ajahlon Cooper

Love is in the air at GMA3!

The ABC show kicked off its "Wedding in a Week" series on Monday, a weeklong celebration that began with a surprise proposal and will culminate with on-air nuptials on Friday.

During Monday's episode of the broadcast, Ajahlon "AJ" Cooper, a security guard and high school football and basketball coach, popped the question to girlfriend Tiffani Ratcliff. The middle school special education teacher and cheer coach thought she and Cooper were competing for the show's "Couple of the Month," but instead her boyfriend asked her to marry him.

Amid the segment, Cooper stood up and began addressing Ratcliff. "You wanted your moment, right? And why not have it in front of everybody in the world and on national TV," he said, before pulling out a ring and getting down on one knee.

Ratliff said "yes," and now the Newark, New Jersey-based couple — who found love with each other during the pandemic in 2020 — is preparing for their whirlwind wedding in just four days' time. GMA3 viewers will get to come along for the journey, as the show documents the two planning their dream wedding.

GMA3

Related: 'Good Morning America' Throws a Beach-Themed Bachelorette Party for Robin Roberts and Her Fiancée Amber Laign

The series will feature advice from various experts. Among them is Brides' Sarah Schreiber, who will share her top money-saving tips for couples on a budget. Author and motivational speaker DeVon Franklin will offer marriage counseling advice and make sure Cooper and Ratcliff — who have four children between them — are equipped with the tools for a successful and happy marriage.

In addition, Food Network host and pastry chef Zac Young will showcase the latest wedding cake trends — from "dessert dim sum" and the comeback of "maximalist" designs to allergen-friendly dessert options.

Story continues

Related: Good Morning America's Rachel Scott Is Engaged: 'Can't Stop Smiling'

The series will cap off with Cooper and Ratcliff's wedding ceremony on Friday at GMA3's Times Square studios. The pair will be joined by their friends and family — and viewers across the country — as they say "I do."

Ahead of Cooper's surprise proposal, Ratcliff was asked what she loves most about her now-fiancé. "That question would take, like, chapters of a book," she replied. "But to sum it up, definitely heaven-sent. The prayer that I prayed was intentional. He's selfless, loving, patient — because I can be a tornado sometimes."

"He loves our kids like no other," she added. "And on my hardest days, he loves me even harder."

After hearing Ratcliff's touching words, Cooper said he was "trying not to get emotional." He then told her, "You know I love you and I show you that every day."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

GMA3 airs weekdays at 1 p.m. EST on ABC.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.