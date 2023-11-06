The GMA T.50 Still Looks Ridiculous at 1:8 Scale

Amalgam Collection

Gordon Murray Automotive T.50 customers have a new options box to check thanks to the scale-model specialists over at Amalgam Collection. The outfit’s latest project, a beautiful 1:8 scale recreation of the McLaren F1’s spiritual successor, will now be offered to all 100 T.50 owners in the spec of their own hypercar.

Like with many of the brand’s miniature machines, Amalgam began the recreation process with some help from CAD data provided by the automaker. That information was then individually scaled down, ensuring the most accurate recreation possible. It took some 3500 hours to develop the 21-inch model, perfectly recreating and constructing bits from carbon fiber, molded rubber, and metal. The GMA T.50 models are then hand-crafted from 1093 individual pieces, with assembly taking more than 350 hours per unit. The end result is rather stunning, and could easily pass as a genuine automobile in the photos you see here.



A look at the immaculate interior trimmings, or the miniature 3.9-liter V-12 engine as an example of the accuracy. It’s just a shame it doesn’t recreate the shriek of the 650-plus horsepower original. The model was only allowed to be produced once the automaker’s engineering and design teams gave an official thumbs up, and that level of consideration is evident.

Almost every Amalgam build will end up unique due to the nature of the life-size T.50, which boasts a rather long list of customizations. Nothing is too extreme for Amalgam however, who intend to replicate owner cars to exact specifications. The shop will even match your car down to the license plate, should you actually register your future collectible. That said, Amalgam will also build an additional 199 scaled-down T.50s for their own dedicated collectors. All of these cars will be finished in the Launch Edition spec, complete with Magnesium Silver and gold brake calipers. Amalgam’s products don’t tend to come cheap, but then again neither do T.50s. It would be rather cool to have one of these on your desk, doubly so if the real thing is hiding away in your garage.

