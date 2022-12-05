GMA hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes temporarily taken off the air after romance disclosure

Good Morning America hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, who have become news themselves after their romance was revealed, have formally been sidelined temporarily from their anchoring duties while ABC News determines how their relationship might affect the program or the company.

ABC News President Kim Godwin informed GMA staff during the team's standard 9 a.m. editorial call on Monday, EW has learned. EW reached out to a rep for GMA for comment.

"I'm going to talk you through something that has become an internal and external distraction: the relationship between two of our colleagues," Godwin said on the call. "I want to say that while the relationship is not a violation of company policy, I really have taken the last few days to think about and work through what's best for the ABC News organization. So for now, I'm going to take Amy and T.J. off the air while we figure this out."

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes attend the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City - Pier 36 - South Street on May 17, 2022 in New York City.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes.

"Today it will be Gio Benitez and Staphanie Ramos doing GMA3 and we'll take it from there," she added.

Last week, tabloids published photos of Robach and Holmes around New York City with one image showing them holding hands in the backseat of a car. Reports quickly followed that claimed the news anchors had been in a relationship for quite some time. A source told PEOPLE that they did not engage in an affair, but started a consensual relationship after each left their previous partners.

Since then, both deactivated their social media accounts. They did, however, appear on GMA after the reports came out, but didn't mention the uproar in the media.

Holmes joined ABC News in 2014, and both he and Robach became co-anchors of GMA3: What You Need to Know that year.

