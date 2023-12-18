'GMA’ Fans, Here's the Epic Reason Why Ginger Zee Hasn't Been on the Show

As one of the main faces of Good Morning America, people look for Ginger Zee every morning to give them their weather updates. But sometimes, she has to be off the air, even if it bothers fans.

During the week of December 11, longtime viewers were surprised when they didn't see Ginger on the show. What's more, fans began voicing concerns amid seeing Sam Champion step in for her on the air after she was absent or multiple days.

While it's relatively uncommon to see Ginger away from TV, the news anchor did share the reason behind her absence... and it's actually a pretty cool one.

Ginger stepped away from her daytime job on GMA as she's currently on assignment in Canada's Northwest Territories. She also shared on December 10 that viewers won't be seeing her through the rest of the week.

"Almost there … one more flight," she wrote on Instagram, posting a photo of her on a runway at an airport. "I’ll be on assignment in Canada’s Northwest Territories this week, so hope you all stay safe and have a peaceful week."

What's more, she continued detailing elements of her trip on social media. As she posted pictures of the Aurora Borealis, below freezing temperatures and candid images alongside fellow GMA crew members, she was ecstatic to let people know details on why she went up north ahead of the holiday season.

"Queen Aurora DELIVERED!" she later posted on Instagram on December 12. "Can’t wait to share it all with you soon on @goodmorningamerica — all photos by @samwnek 🙌 #auroraborealis #northernlights @auroravillageca #auroravillage."

Ginger will likely wait until she's back on the air next week to divulge the extent of the trip, fans already couldn't wait to hear more about it in the comments.

Story continues

"Wow totally awesome! Def on my bucket list to see the Northern lights someday!!" one person wrote on Instagram. "Oh my gosh, a bucket list! How amazing is that sky? So glad you got to see all the glory!" another replied. "Ahhhh, amazing!! I'm so jealous! Thanks for sharing Ginger, " a different viewer added.



We can't wait to hear more about this project from her soon!

You Might Also Like