Unifor reaches tentative deal with General Motors that mirrors Ford agreement

TORONTO — Unifor said Tuesday afternoon that within hours of workers going on strike, General Motors had agreed to a tentative deal that mirrors the one it reached with Ford Motor Co. last month.

"It is thanks to the solidarity of you, the members, that it was possible to move General Motors to accept the pattern to the letter," said Unifor president Lana Payne in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

Close to 4,300 autoworkers at GM's Oshawa assembly plant, St. Catharines propulsion plant, and Woodstock parts distribution centre had gone on strike at midnight after the company resisted the terms set out in the Ford deal.

Payne said key areas of contention included pensions, retiree income supports and converting full-time temporary workers into permanent employees, but that the company had relented on all fronts.

General Motors Canada president Marissa West said the deal includes significant increases in wages, benefits and job security.

"This record agreement, subject to member ratification, recognizes the many contributions of our represented team members," she said in a press release.

Workers at the three operations were expected to go back to work Tuesday afternoon, while Unifor said ratification votes would be scheduled in the coming days.

The terms of the three-year contract include base hourly wage increases of nearly 20 per cent for production and 25 per cent for skilled trades (when compounded), a faster timeline for workers to reach the top wage tier, improvements to pensions and two new paid holidays.

Industry analyst Sam Fiorani said GM has more senior-level workers than Ford so the terms are more expensive for it to meet.

"Their older workers are already getting good benefits, and to up their benefits even more would cost GM a lot of money relative to the workforce they have."

Fiorani, vice-president of global vehicle forecasting at AutoForecast Solutions, said that GM had the resources to hold out for some time since it has several other plants producing the pickup trucks being made in Oshawa, but that it would have been costly for the automaker.

"Every lost Silverado and Silverado HD unit is worth tens of thousands of dollars of profit ... every lost unit is felt on the bottom line."

Unifor workers at Ford overall voted 54 per cent in favour of the deal, though skilled trades members in Windsor and Oakville voted down the deal.

If GM members vote in favour of the contract, Unifor would then turn its attention to reaching the same terms with Stellantis.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2023.

