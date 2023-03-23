GM to stop making the Chevy Camaro

A Chevy Camaro. Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

General Motors is retiring the Chevrolet Camaro — but don't completely count it out yet.

"While we are not announcing an immediate successor today, rest assured, this is not the end of Camaro's story," Scott Bell, vice president of Global Chevrolet, said Wednesday.

GM is moving to an all-electric lineup of vehicles by 2035, and when the Camaro stops production in January 2024, the Ford Mustang will be the last gas-powered American performance coupe standing, CNN reports. The Camaro was introduced in 1966, and after being pulled from the lineup in 2002, came back in 2010. The vehicle, now in its sixth generation, is built at the Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant in Michigan.

In 2022, GM said U.S. Camaro sales were at 25,000; that same year, Ford sold 48,000 Mustangs and Dodge sold 55,000 Challengers. Dodge said this year it is phasing out the Challenger and Charger and shifting to an all-electric Charger SRT.

