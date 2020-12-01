GM to unveil plan to workers on COVID-19 vaccine distribution

GM is preparing for COVID-19 vaccination.

General Motors is preparing for the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines, a plan it will probably unveil to workers this month.

GM has been talking with health and government leaders to coordinate who will lead and conduct vaccine distribution, spokesman David Caldwell said Monday.

GM plans to share information on vaccine distribution to its employees in the next few weeks, Caldwell said.

"Throughout the pandemic, GM has communicated health and safety guidance to employees – including a series of videos and Q&As on topics like masks, workplace safety protocols, flu shot processes and more," Caldwell said. "That will continue in the coming weeks, including our plan for employees and vaccines."

GM takes questions from workers on an ongoing basis and answers them through its internal communication venues, he said.

GM has not bought any freezers or other equipment to house vaccines.

"At this point, we’re not purchasing special equipment," Caldwell said, "at least not until we know the type of vaccine likely to be distributed in certain areas, as not all vaccines require special equipment."

GM is analyzing its capacity for storage if it is required to store medicine, he said.

Last week, Ford Motor said it ordered a dozen ultra-cold freezers to store vaccines globally when they become available. The vaccine would be offered only to employees, but the plan was fluid, the company said.

GM is cautious about its plan because most of its employees are not going to be first in line to get the vaccine.

"It’s important to keep in mind that essential workers and others with specific types of health conditions or elderly will likely be first in line when government health departments establish distribution plans," Caldwell said. "GM employees are not considered essential workers, according to current criteria."

Though it's still being decided whether GM will incentivize workers to get a vaccine, GM will educate the workforce and "definitely encourage" its employees to get one when available, he said.

"Those conversations are underway," Caldwell said. "We’re preparing those things internally for when the time is right as to here’s how to take it, and we’ll educate employees on who should get it."

Some factory workers worried that GM would make a vaccine shot a condition of employment, but Caldwell said that would not be the case.

A Ford spokeswoman said there are no incentives planned to encourage employees to take the vaccine.

