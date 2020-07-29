GM posts quarterly loss due to coronavirus shutdown

Nick Carey and Ben Klayman
Reuters
(Reuters) - General Motors Co <GM.N> on Wednesday swung to a loss for the second quarter, reflecting a forced shutdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic that left its North American plants idled through to May 18.

The No. 1 U.S. automaker reported a net loss for the quarter of $806 million, or 56 cents per share, down from a profit of $2.4 billion, or $1.66 per share, a year earlier. Analysts had expected a loss of $1.77 per share for the quarter.


