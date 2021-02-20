GM to participate in Shanghai EV International Pilot City Partnership
General Motors signed a letter of intent to participate in the Shanghai EV International Pilot City Partnership – a program organized by the Society of Automotive Engineers of China, the Jiading District Shanghai International Automobile City Management Committee Office and Tongji University. Shanghai's Pilot City Partnership will implement the Electric Vehicle Initiatives (pdf) that were jointly proposed by the governments of China and the U.S at the Clean Energy Ministerial Meeting held in Washington, D.C. in July of 2010.
Kevin Wale, president and managing director of the GM China Group, had this to say of The General's involvement in the Pilot City Partnership:
No company has made greater advances in vehicle electrification than GM. We are pleased to be sharing our achievements and expanding our cooperation to ensure a cleaner, greener future for China and its people.
We're sure that other automakers might disagree with the advancement claim, but that's par for the course, we suppose. On a related note, both the Chevrolet Volt and the EN-V concept were recently displayed at the Shanghai Jiading International Electric Vehicle Demo Zone.
[Source: General Motors]
