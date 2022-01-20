GM has new online marketplace with 45,000 parts for sale: What customers should know

Jamie L. LaReau, Detroit Free Press
·4 min read

In its drive to add revenue from sales of software and services, General Motors is launching an online parts store that will give GM vehicle owners the ability to buy parts direct.

The automaker said Tuesday this is one of many new digital offerings coming to car buyers. Users will be able to buy accessories, over-the-air upgrades and subscriptions digitally, and they'll have the option to shop, purchase and finance electric vehicles entirely online.

“We are placing software and digital services at the center of every part of our business,” Chief Digital Officer Edward Kummer said. “The future of GM retail lies at the intersection of digital and physical e-commerce.”

Pick the right part

GM's online marketplace will make 45,000 repair and maintenance parts, such as oil filters, engine and cabin air filters, batteries, brake pads, accessory belts, cooling hoses and windshield wiper blades, available to Chevrolet, GMC, Buick and Cadillac owners.

The automaker did not provide a launch date for the online parts store.

It will give customers the convenience of online shopping and physical retail all in one place, GM said. Customers can choose home delivery for their order, or they can pick it up at one of 800 participating GM dealers, where staff is available to answer questions.

GM is launching an online parts marketplace, making its catalog of 45,000 repair and maintenance parts more convenient for Chevrolet, GMC, Buick and Cadillac owners.
Not so fast, one Chevy dealer said. He supports offering customers the convenience of e-commerce and an ability to research parts before purchase, but he said there might be some "kinks to work out."

“On the service end, I appreciate the offering for a customer to do research," said Paul Zimmermann, partner in Matick Automotive, which owns Matick Chevrolet in Redford Township and Matick Toyota in Macomb. "Yet with the complexity of vehicles and what a vehicle specifically needs … I shudder to think of a customer ordering an oil filter and they come to pick it up at the dealership, and we have to say it’s not the right one.”

Zimmermann said Matick Chevrolet will participate in GM’s online parts marketplace to support the growing interest in digital shopping among car buyers. Matick has its own online parts store, which his customers use as a point to start their research. He said he imagines GM's store will tie into Matick's site.

"The more information you have access to is always a good thing, regardless of the industry," Zimmermann said. "How much of a game changer this is for a customer? I think it’s a tool they can do research with, but more folks will still want to have access to an expert on what goes on what.”

Customer benefits

GM said any parts customers buy through GM’s online store will be eligible for Chevrolet, Cadillac, Buick and GMC rewards programs, which allow customers to earn points that can be used to buy parts, accessories or Certified Service at participating dealers.

On Jan. 10, GM introduced My GM Rewards Card. The card has three membership tiers – Silver, Gold and Platinum – and customers can level up as they spend. Each tier unlocks higher points earnings and redemption caps. Gold and Platinum rewards members can redeem points toward the purchase of GM Certified Pre-Owned vehicles, and their points do not expire.

Consumers have a lot of options when buying parts, which can make the process confusing and intimidating, GM spokesman Eric Tingwall said. Many GM car owners are "ardent do-it-yourselfers" who are particular about the quality of the parts they use, he said.

"There's also a persistent problem with counterfeit parts being sold online through some third-party online retailers," Tingwall said.

GM’s online store aims to provide customers with confidence that they'll get original ACDelco parts and GM Genuine Parts that are compatible with their vehicles.

“Our premium parts are engineered with exceptional quality to provide assurance to our customers," John Roth, GM's customer care and aftersales global vice president, said in a statement. "The launch of this trusted online sales channel extends that peace of mind to the parts-buying experience.”

Tingwall said the online store will be a "big opportunity for GM and its dealers."

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: GM customers can buy car parts directly from new online marketplace

