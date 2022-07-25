GM launches EV Live, a free website that connects potential buyers with EV specialists

General Motors has a new idea to encourage electric vehicle adoption: EV Live.

On Monday morning, GM introduced and launched the new website, evlive.gm.com, which invites people to interact one-on-one with EV specialists to learn everything they need to know about EVs. GM leaders say it will be a key factor in helping more people feel comfortable with EV adoption.

“Addressing common misconceptions about EVs will accelerate widespread EV adoption," said Hoss Hassani, GM vice president of EV Ecosystem. "We saw a need for accessible, credible and engaging sources of information to empower consumers to adopt EVs and appreciate their many benefits."

The site is free to use and is similar to other virtual shopping sites GM has launched in recent years such as Cadillac Live, which came on line in 2019. It is a virtual showroom where a product specialist gives a consumer a personalized tour of Cadillac cars.

GM is launching EV Live, a website where specialists talk to consumers to answer any EV-related questions. It is similar to other GM virtual sites such as Cadillac Live. Here a specialist conducts a virtual tour at the Cadillac Live Lounge on March 25th, 2019.

Cadillac gets an update: GM reinventing Cadillac brand with new financing arm

Last year, GM launched Chevy MyWay as a sort of virtual auto show where customers could casually view cars and ask questions about them after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled many live events.

'Selling the EV experience'

GM said EV Live will help accelerate EV adoption because customers can connect with an EV specialist from any internet-connected mobile or desktop device.

“We’re selling the EV experience, rather than specific EVs," Hassani said.

The specialists will answer EV-related questions in real-time and give virtual tours of the EV Live studio where there are real EVs and displays of home charging, public charging, battery technology, sustainability, commercial applications, EV apps and more.

EV Live is just one of many recent moves GM has initiated to help it increase EV adoption. GM CEO Mary Barra has said GM plans to sell 1 million EVs in North America by mid-decade, which would likely bypass Tesla, today's market leader in EV sales.

Story continues

Mary Barra gives rare interview: GM CEO Mary Barra's rare, behind-the-scenes interview: Who she relies on in 'lonely job'

To do it, GM will launch 30 new EVs in the next three years and each will be built on GM's Ultium battery propulsion system, giving it flexibility to make EVs in a variety of styles and prices.

An exterior view of the Blazer EV RS. General Motors revealed the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV on July 18, 2022. It will start production next year.

For example, GM has promised a Chevrolet Equinox EV will come next year and start at about $30,000. It currently offers the 2023 Chevrolet Bolt and Bolt EUV, with a starting price of $26,595 and $28,195 respectively. But those are not on Ultium and will eventually be dropped from GM's lineup.

There are just two EVs in the market now that use Ultium: The 2022 GMC Hummer EV pickup and the just-being-launched 2023 Cadillac Lyriq SUV.

Lyriq deals raise questions: NHTSA worried about confidential agreement GM made with some Lyriq buyers

GM will bring the following out in the next two years: Cadillac Celestiq, a hand-built car starting at $300,000, GMC Hummer SUV, GMC Sierra EV, Chevrolet Silverado EV, Chevrolet Blazer EV and Equinox EV.

GM is launching EV Live, a website where specialists talk to consumers to answer any EV-related questions. It is similar to other GM virtual sites such as Cadillac Live. Here a specialist conducts a virtual tour at the Cadillac Live Lounge on March 25th, 2019.

Build the Silverado EV?: She was asked to engineer Silverado EV and answered with 2 words

GM also launched the Ultium Charge 360 network last year to help EV drivers find access to some 60,000 charging stations in the U.S. and Canada. GM is investing $750 million in the charging infrastructure through Ultium Charge 360.

EV ownership

On EV Live, GM said its specialists teach people about home charging installation and refer them to certified installers.

EV Live will also help train GM dealers and employees as well as fleet and commercial customers, utilities and third-party collaborators for a future of all-electric GM cars. GM has said its fleet will consist of all EVs by 2035.

GM is partnering with EVgo, the largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles, to triple the size of the U.S. public fast charging network in the next five years.

On the EV Live website, anyone can schedule a free, live tour, which will initially be offered in a one-on-one format, while group tours will become available later this year. The site will also offer prerecorded sessions in the future.

Tires for the Moon?Goodyear has spent 53 years working on tires for the moon. GM could get them there.

Tax credits for jobs: GM received $3.8 billion in tax credits from Michigan to keep jobs, automaker reveals

During live tours, an EV specialist will answer questions directly from participants through voice or text chat. The EV specialists have two-way audio equipment and one-way live video meaning the consumer can hear and see the specialist, but the specialist can only hear the consumer.

EV specialists are available:

Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – midnight EST

Friday, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. EST

Saturday – Sunday, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. EST

Earlier this month, GM announced that it was partnering with Pilot Travel Centers and EVgo to build 2,000 charging stalls at up to 500 Pilot Flying J sites across the nation. It is also working with EVgo to install 3,250 additional fast chargers throughout U.S. cities by 2025.

GM’s Dealer Community Charging Program is also expected to add up to 40,000 Level 2 chargers in local communities across the U.S. and Canada.

“GM wants to be the company that puts everyone in an EV, and we understand that vehicles are only part of the equation," Hassani said. Contact Jamie L. LaReau at 313-222-2149 or jlareau@freepress.com. Follow her on Twitter @jlareauan. Read more on General Motors and sign up for our autos newsletter. Become a subscriber.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: EV Live, GM's new website, is latest weapon to get everybody in an EV