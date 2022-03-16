GM J.J. Picollo says Kansas City Royals still hope to add players via free agency

Some Major League Baseball teams were active before the lockout, signing free-agent players before the shutdown. For example, the Tigers signed infielder Javier Baez, and Max Scherzer joined the Mets.

When the lockout was lifted, other teams got down to business, as the Yankees have agreed to a deal with Anthony Rizzo, and the Phillies are set to sign Kyle Schwarber.

The Royals, however, haven’t made any major-league signings in the past week. But general manager J.J. Picollo said Tuesday on the “Cody and Gold” show on KCSP (610 AM) the Royals are monitoring the free-agent market.

“Obviously, we haven’t made any moves just yet, but we’re gonna continue to push and try and target players that we think can help us, listen to what other teams needs are and watch this free-agent market and see where it goes,” Picollo said. ”And the goal is always to improve our team, and that hasn’t changed. It’s just a little bit slower for us and it has been for other teams to this point.”

Picollo said the Royals still seek pitching help. But with Brad Keller, Mike Minor and a slew of young arms, adding a starting pitcher is not a great need.

And even if the Royals don’t bolster the rotation, Picollo said the relief pitching market looks strong, so there could be some movement there.

“We want to address the bullpen, and just surveying the free-agent landscape, we feel like there’s more relievers that can help us and create depth there and really kind of build this pitching staff from the back end to the front end,” Picollo said. “So we’re active and looking at those free-agent pitchers, and then as (other) teams’ roster construction changes, you’ve got to keep an eye on how their rosters changed, because somebody who wasn’t available two or three days ago might be available today.

“So you’ve really just got to continue to look at the clubs and evaluate what their needs may be. You can’t think for them, but you can try to think along with them. And if you’re thinking alike, then maybe have a match somewhere along the way.”