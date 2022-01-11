GM’s New Electric Pontoon Boat Lets You and Your Friends Cruise the Lake Emissions Free

Rachel Cormack
·2 min read

General Motors just made an electrifying foray into the marine industry.

The nation’s largest automaker has officially pulled the wraps off a new battery-powered pontoon boat designed for the next generation of eco-conscious seafarers.

The futuristic 25-footer, which was unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas last week, was penned in partnership with Pure Watercraft. This Seattle-based outfit, which was established in 2011, specializes in building electric boats and propulsion systems. GM invested $150 million to acquire a 25 percent stake in the company last November, with the goal of creating zero-emissions vessels for the new era of boating.

The 25-footer has room for up to 10 seafarers. - Credit: General Motors/Pure Watercraft
The 25-footer has room for up to 10 seafarers. - Credit: General Motors/Pure Watercraft

General Motors/Pure Watercraft

The company’s new luxury day cruiser, which can comfortably accommodate up to 10, will allow seafarers to speed across the waves without releasing harmful emissions. The vessel will be available in two configurations that both feature a 66 kWh GM battery pack. You can opt for a single 25 kW electric outboard motor which will give the boat the ability to cover 32 miles at a top speed of 14 mph or 120 miles at a cruising speed of 5 mph. Alternatively, the dual 25 kW electric outboards promise a range of 26 miles when speeding at 23 mph or 120 miles when chugging along at 5 mph. Pure Watercraft says the e-boat is great for watersports, fishing or cruising with friends.

The timing of this release couldn’t be better, either. The oft-overlooked pontoon segment represents around 20 percent of the US recreation boating market and is rapidly expanding at a rate of more than 20 percent each year.

“Pontoon boating is booming, because people want to get out on the water and socialize with family and friends in the great outdoors,” Pure Watercraft’s CEO Andy Rebele said in a statement. “This boat gives them a more enjoyable experience, free from engine noise and the hassles of fuel and maintenance, at a price comparable to that of a conventional pontoon boat.”

Indeed, the e-boat is expected to start at $45,000 for the model with the single outboard motor and $60,000 for the version with twin outboard motors. Pre-orders are currently being accepted with a fully-refundable $100 deposit and the first deliveries are slated for late 2022.

Check out more photos below:

General Motors Pure Watercraft Electric Pontoon Boat
General Motors Pure Watercraft Electric Pontoon Boat
General Motors Pure Watercraft Electric Pontoon Boat
General Motors Pure Watercraft Electric Pontoon Boat
General Motors Pure Watercraft Electric Pontoon Boat
General Motors Pure Watercraft Electric Pontoon Boat

