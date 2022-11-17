GM CEO Barra says electric vehicles to be profitable by 2025

·4 min read

General Motors says it expects its portfolio of electric vehicles to turn a profit in North America by 2025 as it boosts battery and assembly plant capacity to build over 1 million EVs per year.

CEO Mary Barra used the pledge to kick off the company’s investor day event Thursday in New York.

The profit figure includes vehicle sales revenue, benefits from emissions tax credits, and revenue from software and parts sales, she said.

Barra said the company’s EV portfolio appeals to a broader range of customers than the competition.

GM's EV lineup includes plans to sell a small SUV for around $30,000, plus a luxury SUV, pickup trucks, and Hummer SUVs in the next two years.

The Detroit automaker has a goal of selling only electric passenger vehicles by 2035.

GM is sticking by a pledge made by Barra to sell more EVs in the U.S. than market leader Tesla by the middle of the decade.

“Our commitment is to lead the industry,” Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson told reporters ahead on the investor day event. “We believe that with the infrastructure that we put in place and the vehicles that you’ll see today, we’ll be able to get there.”

The profit forecast for electric vehicles seemed to be a step back from earlier predictions that a new generation of GM EVs would make money from the start.

But GM said earlier predictions of immediate profitability didn’t include the capital costs of switching to the new technology. The 2025 profit prediction is on a pretax basis that includes the capital costs of building battery factories and converting internal combustion plants to electric vehicles.

Jacobson said it will take time for individual electric vehicles to get to “low- to mid-single digit” profit margins in 2025 as costs are spread over more vehicles. “If you look at any individual (vehicle) program, there’s probably better performance than what you see in the aggregate as a whole,” he said.

EV profit margins will go even higher once clean energy tax credits from the federal Inflation Reduction Act are applied, Jacobson said.

Despite economic volatility and the possibility of a downturn, GM appeared a little more confident in this year’s financial results, saying Thursday it expects full-year pretax income to be $13.5 billion to $14.5 billion. That’s within the range of previous guidance of $13 billion to $15 billion. The forecast for free cash flow, the cash left after operating and capital expenses, $7 billion to $9 billion to $10 billion to $11 billion for the year.

GM also said its Brightdrop commercial vehicle unit, which is making electric vans and carts, will contribute over $1 billion of revenue next year.

Shares of GM rose slightly Thursday as the broader markets declined.

As for the new vehicles, GM will roll out an all-electric version of the Chevrolet Corvette next year, President Mark Reuss said.

“This will again set the standard of the world for performance,” he said.

Reuss gave glimpses of other new or revamped GM vehicles that are coming in the next two years. New internal combustion vehicles will be based on the existing underpinnings, saving costs, yet allowing the company to do significant upgrades, he said.

Among the revamped or new entries next year are the Chevrolet Traverse three-row SUV, as well as a new Buick SUV, and a revamped Chevrolet Trax small SUV starting around $19,000.

In 2024, GM will redo the three-row GMC Acadia SUV, making it more truck-like, Reuss said. Then it will revamp the internal combustion version of the Chevy Equinox small SUV in the biggest market segment in the world.

For electric vehicles next year, GM will revive the Buick Electra name for a new SUV that will go on sale first in China, then in the U.S. Then comes the Cruise Origin, a multi-passenger vehicle built for the company's ride-hailing service, and a Cadillac compact SUV.

Among the 2024 EVs is the GMC Sierra full-size pickup., a full-size Cadillac SUV, and full-size Buick and Chevrolet electric cars mainly for China.

Reuss also said GM is revamping the way customers buy electric vehicles, giving them the option of fully purchasing online or at the dealership and saving the company $2,000 per vehicle.

Rather than dealers holding huge inventories, they would keep fewer vehicles on their lots. When a customer orders an EV, it would come from three distribution centers on the U.S. coasts. The centers, two in California and one in Georgia, would stock popular equipment combinations and allow deliveries in as little as four days, Reuss said.

The system would automate a lot of financing and insurance costs.

“This will translate into that $2,000 per unit in efficiencies and cost reductions for GM,” he said, adding that the savings would go to GM.

Reuss also took a shot at U.S. electric vehicle sales leader Tesla, telling analysts that more than 11,000 Tesla owners had their vehicles serviced at a GM dealership. He said the dealer network is a big competitive advantage for service.

Tom Krisher, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • GM stock boosted amid rising revenue forecasts for EVs

    Shares of GM are up after the company raised its full-year free cash flow guidance and projected EV revenue rising to more than $50 billion in 2025.

  • Greece: Thousands march on anniversary of student uprising

    ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Thousands of people marched Thursday through central Athens, accompanied by a heavy police presence, to mark the anniversary of a 1973 student uprising that was brutally crushed by Greece's military dictatorship at the time. The anniversary is observed each year with marches from Athens Polytechnic university to the U.S. Embassy and have often, though not always, turned violent. Thursday's march was peaceful. However, clashes broke out at a similar march in the northern cit

  • C$ holds steady vs U.S. counterpart, beats rest of G10

    The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, the only G10 currency not to lose ground against the greenback, as Wall Street rebounded from its worst levels of the day. The loonie was trading nearly unchanged at 1.3325 to the U.S. dollar, or 75.05 U.S. cents, after moving in a range of 1.3306 to 1.3401. "The Canadian dollar has tended to track the S&P 500 more closely than oil prices or (interest) rate differentials in recent months, and we've seen a broad-based recovery in the index this afternoon," said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Corpay.

  • Crude oil prices fall following Poland missile strike investigation

    Oil markets are declining as NATO clears Russia of wrongdoing in the Poland missile strike that killed two civilians.

  • Top U.S., Japanese trade officials discuss electric vehicle tax credits -U.S. statement

    U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Japanese industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura discussed new U.S. electric vehicle tax credits during a meeting on the sidelines of a summit in Bangkok, Tai's office said on Thursday. During their meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, Tai "also raised the status of the U.S.-Japan beef safeguard agreement and Japan’s ongoing review of its on-road ethanol use targets," her office said in a statement. Japan's government has warned that the electric vehicle tax credits in the Inflation Reduction Act could deter further investment by the Japanese in the United States.

  • Crypto lender Genesis had sought emergency loan of $1 billion - WSJ

    The document viewed by the Journal cites a "liquidity crunch due to certain illiquid assets on its balance sheet" at Genesis. On Wednesday, Genesis Global Capital suspended customer redemptions in its lending business, citing the sudden failure of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto exchange FTX. Genesis did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the WSJ report.

  • 'Momentous:' Feds advance largest dam demolition in history

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — U.S. regulators approved a plan Thursday to demolish four dams on a California river and open up hundreds of miles of salmon habitat that would be the largest dam removal and river restoration project in the world when it goes forward. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's unanimous vote on the lower Klamath River dams is the last major regulatory hurdle and the biggest milestone for a $500 million demolition proposal championed by Native American tribes and environmen

  • CEE MARKETS-Polish zloty recovers as fears ease of escalation over missile hit

    The missile strike amplified concerns the war in Ukraine sparked by Russia's invasion could spill into neighbouring countries. First reports of the blast had pushed the zloty to three-week lows in overnight trading.

  • TREASURIES- Yields bounce from six-week lows, Fed policy in focus

    Investors expect that the higher the Fed hikes rates, and the longer it holds them at those levels, the worse the impact will be on the economy. “The narrative has quickly shifted to perhaps a more moderate path to inflation next year and what would happen if there’s a meaningful slowdown in growth and a recession,” said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at Societe Generale in New York. Short-dated debt underperformed after St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said the Fed's target policy needs to rise to at least a range between 5.00% and 5.25% from the current level of just below 4.00% to be "sufficiently restrictive" to curb inflation.

  • Mercedes-Benz cuts price of some electric models in China

    Mercedes-Benz said it had cut prices on some of its EQE and EQS models in China from Wednesday, citing changing market demand for top-end electric vehicles. Foreign carmakers are struggling to break into China's electric vehicle market, with only Tesla achieving higher sales figures. Luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz said in a statement late on Tuesday that the retail price (MSRP) for the EQE crossover vehicle was cut by 9% and the luxury EQS limousine's price by 11-22% .

  • The Genesis X Convertible Concept Is a Stunner

    The third X Concept from Genesis might be its most successful bit of design yet.

  • GM promises profitable EVs by 2025, with a boost from Washington

    DETROIT (Reuters) -General Motors Co expects its electric vehicles will make money in 2025, with recently enacted federal subsidies plugging the profitability gap between EVs and GM's combustion fleet, Chief Executive Mary Barra said Thursday. Federal subsidies could add $3,500 to $5,500 a vehicle to pre-tax profits for GM electric vehicles, CFO Paul Jacobson said during a call ahead of a presentation to investors in New York.

  • FOREX-Dollar steadies as U.S. spending points to rate hikes

    "The U.S. retail sales data very much challenges that narrative ... the U.S. economy is driven by the consumer and if the consumer is still spending, it suggests it's going to take inflation longer to ease." This year's long rally in the U.S. dollar made a sharp reversal last week when U.S. inflation came in a bit cooler than expected and stoked bets the pace of price rises has peaked.

  • UPDATE 3-GM promises profitable EVs, with a boost from Washington

    General Motors Co expects its electric vehicles will make money in 2025, with recently enacted federal subsidies plugging the profitability gap between EVs and GM's combustion fleet, Chief Executive Mary Barra said Thursday. Federal subsidies could add $3,500 to $5,500 a vehicle to pre-tax profits for GM electric vehicles, CFO Paul Jacobson said during a call ahead of a presentation to investors in New York.

  • Starbucks workers strike at more than 100 US stores

    Starbucks workers at more than 100 U.S. stores are on strike Thursday in their largest labor action since a campaign to unionize the company’s stores began late last year. The walkouts coincide with Starbucks’ annual Red Cup Day, when the company gives free reusable cups to customers who order a holiday drink. Workers say it’s often one of the busiest days of the year. Starbucks declined to say how many red cups it plans to distribute. Workers say they're seeking better pay, more consistent sche

  • Democratic U.S. senators accuse Musk of undermining Twitter, urge FTC probe

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Seven Democratic senators sent a letter on Thursday to the Federal Trade Commission, warning that Twitter, now owned by Elon Musk, was acting in disregard of users and urging the agency to investigate any breach of a consent decree that the FTC inked with Twitter. The lawmakers, including Senators Richard Blumenthal and Elizabeth Warren, asked the agency to consider enforcement actions against the company and against individual executives where appropriate. "In recent weeks, Twitter’s new Chief Executive Officer, Elon Musk, has taken alarming steps that have undermined the integrity and safety of the platform, and announced new features despite clear warnings those changes would be abused for fraud, scams, and dangerous impersonation," the lawmakers said in a letter to FTC Chair Lina Khan.

  • A 'barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe amid war in Ukraine

    The long border between Finland and Russia runs through thick forests and is marked only by wooden posts with low fences meant to stop stray cattle. Earlier this month, Polish soldiers began laying coils of razor wire on the border with Kaliningrad, a part of Russian territory separated from the country and wedged between Poland and Lithuania. Cameras and an electronic monitoring system also will be installed on the area that once was guarded only by occasional patrols of border guards.

  • Kohl's 'is a business whose time has passed,' analyst says

    Kohl's struggles are likely to continue, warns one veteran retail analyst.

  • Mercedes cuts some China electric car prices, shaking shares

    BEIJING/FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Mercedes-Benz said it had cut prices on some of its EQE and EQS models in China due to changing market demand for top-end electric vehicles (EVs), triggering a 6.7% fall in the premium carmaker's share price on Wednesday. Europe's automobile and parts index slid 4.06% on the move, which highlights the challenges for foreign automakers struggling to break into China's growing EV market. Sales of EVs in China are up 110% year-to-date, a Goldman Sachs report said, as incentives like tax breaks for kicked in to motivate consumers to move away from combustion engine cars.

  • The 4 biggest stories affecting the market right now — take a listen

    Elon Musk's CEO woes, a 'Red Cup Rebellion' at Starbucks, Nancy Pelosi, and the Airbnb CEO are all affecting today's market.