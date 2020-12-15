Glyphosate Market to Reach USD 13.31 Billion By 2027 | Reports and Data

The growing demand for high-value crops is a significant factor influencing the growth of the Glyphosate market.

New York, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global glyphosate market size is forecast to reach USD 13.31 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The glyphosate market is observing high demand owing to increasing demand by the growing global population. The population is currently increasing at a rate of about 1.05 percent per year across the globe. Each year the current average population growth is projected to hit 81 million people. From 3 billion in 1959 to 6 billion in 1999, the world's population has doubled. It is estimated that it will take another 40 years or so to expand by a further 50% to hit 9 billion by 2037. This trend implies an increasing worldwide market for food items. Food demand is projected to grow from 59.0 percent to 98.0 percent by 2050. One of the ways, this demand could be met by improving productivity by using herbicides to destroy weeds that hinder the growth of plants and crops.

Get FREE Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3710

The COVID-19 impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic is having a significant impact on the glyphosate industry. Demand for glyphosate is suffering severe shocks across various end-use markets, worldwide supply chains are upset, and the competitive order of manufacturers/producers has witnessed a down turn. The shortage of demand has created an oversupply situation in the global chemical sector. The lack of free movement of the labor force required for the application of herbicides or weed killers in the agricultural fields, thereby hindering market growth. Movement restrictions appear to be a direct and immediate effect of lockdowns, and once the compulsory social distancing ends, it is expected things would get back to normal conditions.

Story continues

Further key findings from the report suggest

Non-selective herbicides such as glyphosate have garnered significant demand in clearing wastelands and industrial and construction areas for weed control.

Glyphosate eliminates a wide range of weeds and assists farmers in more sustainable crop production by allowing farmers to exercise conservation tillage, which is beneficial for reducing carbon emissions, soil health, and water conservation.

On average, about 84.0% of glyphosate used in agricultural lands, in terms of volume, is applied to corn, soybeans, or cotton annually.

Glyphosate is the most commonly used herbicide to control invasive species in the U.S. Besides arable lands, glyphosate is essential for invasive and noxious weed control in forestry, pastures/rangelands, aquatic systems, public lands, and rights-of-way applications.

Key participants include Bayer AG, Nufarm Limited, E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Syngenta AG, ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Limited, Nantong Jiangshan Agrochemical & Chemical, Inc., The Dow Chemical Company, United Phosphorous Limited, and Monsanto Company, Zhejiang Xinan Chemical Industrial Group Company Limited, among others.

BUY NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/3710

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into the global glyphosate market on the basis of crop type, distribution channel, application, and region:

Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Genetically Modified Conventional

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Online Offline

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Agricultural Oilseeds & Pulses Grains & Cereals Fruits & Vegetables Non-Agricultural



To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/glyphosate-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM



Take a Look at our Related Reports:

Agricultural Biostimulants Market Analysis By Type (Acid-based, Extract-based, Others), By Application (Soil, Foliar, Seed and Others) And Segment Forecasts, 2017-2026

Potash Fertilizers Market Share, Size & Analysis, By Product Type (Potassium Chloride, Potassium Nitrate, Sulfate of Potash), By Mode of Application (Foliar, Broadcasting, Fertigation), By Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, Oilseeds & Pulses), 2017-2027

Seed Treatment Market Size, Share & Demand, By Type (Chemical Seed Treatment, Biological Seed Treatment), By Crop Type, By Application Technique, By Function And By Region, Forecasts To 2027

Biopesticides Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Product Type (Bioherbicides, Bioinsecticides, Bionematicides), By Crop Type, By Mode of Application, By Source, By Formulation, And By Region, Forecasts To 2027

Phosphate Fertilizer Market Demand, Share & Outlook, By Product Type (Superphosphate, Monoammonium Phosphate, Diammonium Phosphate), By Application, By Distribution Channel And By Region, Forecasts To 2027

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com

LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs

Full Press Release@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-glyphosate-market



