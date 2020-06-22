Glyndebourne to hold live outdoor concerts this summer

Photo credit: Clive Nichols

From Harper's BAZAAR

Glyndebourne Opera House will host outdoor concerts performed by the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment from mid-July and a series of live opera outside in August, marking the reopening of its beautiful gardens for live music since it cancelled its entire summer season at the start of the pandemic.

Mesdames de la Halle (1858), about the lives of French market-sellers, will be staged in front of a live audience of 200 people. The show will be staged with 12 singers but no chorus, and the number of musicians will be reduced from 40 to 13.

Audiences will observe social distancing measures and, as is Glyndebourne tradition, will be able to use the bucolic grounds to picnic. In addition to opera, during August, concerts will also be performed by the London Philharmonic Orchestra.

The events are weather dependant and will be cancelled in cases of heavy rain and wind. Tickets start at £50.

“We are in our 85th year and, so this is not the first crisis we have faced," said

artistic director Stephen Langridge. "Things are not good for the theatre and classical music at the moment, and we have been working closely with our peers, and trying to support the artists, orchestras and freelance staff who rely on us for their living - enormously helped by the generosity of our members.



"Experiencing live music and theatre, together, in an inspiring environment is what Glyndebourne is all about," he said. We are fortunate in having plenty of outside space available to us, and with a little imagination, we can see exciting musical and theatrical opportunities for performance in the gardens. This mini-festival will be intimate, unusual and unforgettable. Some cause for celebration in these tough times.”

Glyndebourne isn't the only one trying to find ways to bring live music and art to the pubic during the pandemic. Earlier this month, a number of musicians announced that they have signed up to play at "Live From The Drive-In", a series of drive-in concerts to take place across the UK this summer.

Ash, Jack Savoretti, The Streets and Gary Numan are among those to perform at the 300-car gigs, to be held in cities including Birmingham, Liverpool, London, Edinburgh and Bristol.

