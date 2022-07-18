Glycomics Market is projected to reach US$ 3,223.30 million by 2028 at 13.4% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

Glycomics market is expected to grow from US$ 1,340.80 million in 2021 to US$ 3,223.30 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2022 to 2028.

New York, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on "Glycomics Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product, Application, and End User," the glycomics market is being driven by increased glycomics research, a rise in R&D investments, and the use of glycomics to treat various diseases, leading to the development of new treatment processes. However, high equipment costs and a shortage of skilled professionals hinder the overall market growth.

Glycomics Market Report Scope & Strategic Insights:

Report Coverage

Details

Market Size Value in

US$ 1,340.80 Million in 2021

Market Size Value by

US$ 3,223.30 Million by 2028

Growth rate

CAGR of 13.4% from 2022 to 2028

Forecast Period

2022-2028

Base Year

2021

No. of Pages

274

No. Tables

192

No. of Charts & Figures

97

Historical data available

Yes

Segments covered

Product, Application and, End User

Regional scope

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope

US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage

Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends


Glycomics Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Merck KGaA; Agilent Technologies, Inc.; New England Biolabs; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; Waters Corporation; Asparia Glycomics; Bruker Corporation; Takara Bio Inc.; S-BIO; and Shimadzu Corporation are among the key companies operating in the glycomics market. Leading players focus on expanding and diversifying their market presence and clientele, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In June 2022, Waters Corporation unveiled new instruments, software, and product enhancements to drive drug discovery and development at the American Society for Mass Spectrometry (ASMS) 2022 Annual Conference. The products include the new Xevo G3 quadrupole time-of-flight (QTof) mass spectrometer and an electrospray ionization source for the high-resolution Waters SELECT SERIES Multi-Reflecting Time of Flight (MRT) mass spectrometer.

In January 2022, Bruker Corporation acquired Prolab Instruments GmbH, a Swiss technology company specializing in low-flow, high-precision liquid chromatography technology and systems. This augmented the proteomics and metabolomics workflows of high-performance mass spectrometry systems such as timsTOF or scimaX MRMS platforms.

North America dominates the glycomics market. The US holds the largest share of the glycomics market in the region due to rising research activities by various agencies and departments and increasing investments in glycomics research. Glycoscience research conducted within the US is supported by several federal departments and agencies such as The National Institutes of Health (NIH; through multiple individual institutes), the National Science Foundation (NSF), the US Department of Energy (DOE), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). In addition to funding research individually, these institutes encourage collaborative initiatives. For instance, a long-term glycoscience special-interest group (GlycoSIG) brings together interested researchers from NIH and FDA. Moreover, many centers or consortia—such as the Consortium for Functional Glycomics (CFG) and the Complex Carbohydrate Research Center (CCRC)—consistently mentioned as hubs, address multiple challenges in glycoscience research. The supportive environment in the US accelerates the development and commercialization of glycomics pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical products. Therefore, the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical industry's growth is significantly contributing to the regional market.

Increasing Glycomics Research and Rising R&D Investments Positively Influence Overall Market Growth

Glycomics is the study of glycans, or sugar structures, found in the human body. These glycans, which may be exceedingly complex, are found in many microbiome components, such as proteins and cell surfaces. Researchers and players are actively involved in the glycomics industry and are constantly focusing on advancing technologies that can offer better alternatives to conventional techniques.

In June 2018, the introduction of the LCMS-9030 Quadrupole Time of Flight (Q-TOF) mass spectrometry (MS) system with informatics support—powered by PREMIER Biosoft's software solutions for lipidomics and glycomics data analysis—was announced by Shimadzu and PREMIER Biosoft, which provides bioinformatics solutions to life sciences laboratories. Shimadzu and PREMIER Biosoft have partnered with an objective to improve lipidomics and glycomics research.

In April 2019, the Government of Canada announced US$ 10 million in federal funding over the next seven years by appointing glycomics researcher Lara Mahal as a Canada Excellence Research Chair (CERC) at the University of Alberta.

In June 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and TransMIT GmbH Center for Mass Spectrometric Developments established a co-marketing partnership to promote the use of mass spectrometry imaging (MSI) technology for spatial multi-omics applications in pharma and clinical laboratories. This instrument can be used for omics applications such as pharmaco-kinetic research in various tissues, metabolomics, lipidomics, proteomics, and glycomics.

Such advancements and the rise in investments are propelling the glycomics market growth significantly.

Glycomics Market: Segmental Overview

Based on product, the glycomics market is segmented into enzymes, instruments, kits, and reagents. The enzymes segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021; it is expected to register the highest CAGR during 2022–2028. Based on application, the market is segmented into drug discovery and development, diagnostics, immunology, cancer, and others. The drug discovery and development segment led the market in terms of market share in 2021. However, the diagnostics segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Based on end user, the glycomics market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and research institutes, and contract research organizations. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment led the market in 2021, and it is expected to register the highest CAGR during 2022–2028.

The increasing presence of drug companies and research institutions to aid in drug discovery and development related to the SARS-CoV-2 virus is boosting the glycomics market growth. Throughout the COVID-19 outbreak, the advancements in this sector have played a critical role in pharmaceutical research. Glycomics played an important role in the development of therapeutics and profiling the virus samples, as spike protein is the key antigen in the development of COVID-19 vaccines using glycomics. The glycosylation of recombinant proteins and glycopeptides that are being produced as antigens is important for their functionality and efficiency. The antigenicity of the spike glycoprotein may be affected by the variability of these glycans under different culture conditions. Therefore, various glycomics services provided by companies to profile the COVID-19 samples fueled the market growth during the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, the facts mentioned above indicate the overall positive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the glycomics market.

