Glycomics Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product ; Application ; End User and Geography

The glycomics market is expected to grow from US$ 1,340. 80 million in 2021 to US$ 3,223. 30 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13. 4% from 2022 to 2028. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market and factors driving the glycomics market.

The glycomics market is being driven by increased glycomics research, a rise in R&D investments, and the use of glycomics to treat various diseases, leading to the development of new treatment processes.



Additionally, the new tools in glycomics research are likely to emerge as a significant future trend in the market during the forecast period. However, high equipment costs and a shortage of skilled professionals hinder the overall market growth.

Glycans are responsible for much of the structural variation in biologic systems, and their representation on cell surfaces is commonly called the “glycome.” Glycomics is an emerging field that aims to focus on the structure and function of glycans in a cell, tissue, or organism. Glycans are chain-like structures of carbohydrates that are free or conjugated to macromolecules such as lipids or proteins. They contribute to a diverse selection of biological processes such as protein folding, cell signaling, and immune recognition. These are implicated in several diseases such as oncological, autoimmune, and others.



As scientists have concentrated their efforts in the glycomics field, they have started to learn important details about the functions of glycans and glycosylation in the body, including cellular communication and what these factors might reveal about disease development and diagnostics.The largest and fastest-growing application category is drug discovery and development, mostly due to the rise in R&D by pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms and the expansion of drug discovery research activities in university research institutions.



For instance, in April 2020, to commercialize a cutting-edge cancer detection tool, researchers from the Institute for Glycomics and the University of Adelaide signed an exclusive licensing agreement with Sienna Cancer Diagnostics Ltd.These researchers have created a special protein called SubB2M, which attaches exclusively to a sugar molecule, only found in cancer cells.



This protein might revolutionize the detection of cancer. In addition, in January 2022, The National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC) gave researchers from the Institute of Glycomics grants totaling more than US$ 1,100,000 million to help them create new medicines to treat multidrug-resistant gonorrhea infections.

Thus, these advancements show that glycomics has the potential to provide rapid and accurate diagnostics methods that transcend diverse clinical indications and complex conditions.Therefore, the use in drug development for diseases across the world is a key factor driving the glycomics market.



Based on product, the glycomics market is segmented into enzymes, instruments, kits, and reagents.The enzyme segment would hold the largest market share in 2021, and the same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Based on application, the glycomics market is segmented into drug discovery and development, diagnostics, immunology, cancer, and others.The drug discovery and development segment held the largest market share.



However, the diagnostics segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Based on end user, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and research institutes, and contract research organizations.



The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment held the largest market share, and the same segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



COVID-19 Impact – Glycomics Market

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly affected the global healthcare system.To combat the spread of SAR-CoV-2, governments imposed stringent policies to prevent and reduce the infection and mortality rates.



According to the Department of Emergency Medicine, in many cities across various countries in North America, emergency department (ED) visits decreased by ~40% in 2020. Moreover, outpatient appointments and elective treatments were postponed or replaced by telemedicine practices.

However, various regional markets have the presence of several high-tech and advanced research laboratories.This led to an increased demand for glycomics research during the pandemic, positively affecting the market.



Various pharmaceutical and diagnostic tools manufacturers responded to the rapidly evolving challenges through multiple interventions and innovations.

Glycomics technology and the sugar code, the third alphabet of life, present real opportunities for advancing omics systems research from discovery to a range of useful applications in global public health and preventative medicine for COVID-19. Glycomics has the potential to significantly improve global health, giving scientists worldwide the ability to develop vaccines against new and existing infectious organisms.

Moreover, the increasing presence of drug companies and research institutions to aid in drug discovery and development related to the SARS-CoV-2 virus is boosting the glycomics market growth. Various glycomics services were made available in Europe—such as glycosylation site analysis, detailed glycan characterization, glycan profiling analysis, and glycan antennary profiling analysis for samples, including COVID-19 patient samples—which will help the market to grow significantly in the coming years as well.



Various organic and inorganic strategies are adopted by companies operating in the glycomics market.The organic strategies mainly include product launches and product approvals.



Further, inorganic growth strategies witnessed in the market are acquisitions, collaboration, and partnerships.These growth strategies allow the market players to expand their businesses and enhance their geographic presence, thereby contributing to the overall market growth.



Further, acquisition and partnership strategies help the market players in strengthening their customer base and expanding their product portfolios. A few of the significant developments by key players in the glycomics market are listed below.

• In June 2022, Waters Corporation unveiled new instruments, software, and product enhancements to drive drug discovery and development at the American Society for Mass Spectrometry (ASMS) 2022 Annual Conference. The products include the new Xevo G3 quadrupole time-of-flight (QTof) mass spectrometer and an electrospray ionization source for the high-resolution Waters SELECT SERIES Multi-Reflecting Time of Flight (MRT) mass spectrometer.

• In January 2022, Bruker Corporation acquired Prolab Instruments GmbH, a Swiss technology company specializing in low-flow, high-precision liquid chromatography technology and systems. This augmented the proteomics and metabolomics workflows of high-performance mass spectrometry systems such as timsTOF or scimaX MRMS platforms.



Some major primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the Glycomics market are the National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC), the Government of Canada, and the Bioprocessing Technology Institute (BTI), among others.

