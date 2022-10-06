Glycol Monostearate Market to Surpass US$ 3.4165 Bn by 2032 Amid Rising Applications in Cosmetics & Personal Care Industry | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Rising Consumer Spending on Cosmetics and Personal Care Products Driving Glycol Monostearate Market in the U.S. Solvay and Spectrum Chemical: Top Manufacturers Allowing Industries to Give a Pearlized Touch to Their Products.

NEWARK, Del: , Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global glycol monostearate market is anticipated to grow from US$ 2,200 Mn in 2022 to US$ 3.4165 Bn by 2032, with overall sales accelerating at 4.5% CAGR throughout the forecast period.

Rising application of glycol monostearate across various end0use industries such as food & beverage, cosmetics, and personal care is a key factor driving growth in the global market.

Glycol monostearate is an organic molecule compound, also known as ethylene glycol monostearate or glycol stearate. It is generally derived from vegetable sources. The insolubility of ethylene glycol monostearate in water, combined with its low acid and iodine levels, and comparatively high boiling point, helps this chemical remain stable in typical conditions. It can be used as a component in personal care products, skincare, and toiletries, thanks to these properties.

Glycol monostearate is mainly used to support materials to have a pearlized appearance. It can also make a clear liquid harden into a white-colored fluid, depending on the quantity used and other factors. Its qualities help in maintaining the stability of surfactant systems while also providing the material stability and density. It is commonly used as an organic substitute for minerals as a pearling ingredient in personal care products such as bath and shower gels, shampoos, and liquid soaps.

It also finds applications as an opacifier and emulsifier in cosmetics such as conditioners, creams, and lotions. Ethylene glycol monostearate is also used in skincare products. Thus, rising production of a wide range of cosmetics and personal care products will continue to bolster growth of glycol monostearate market during the forecast period.

Another key property of glycol monostearate is that it has a low acute toxicity and is thus safe to use in a variety of applications. Due to this, it has been incorporated into more than 600 different commercial items.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • Based on type, pearlizing agent and emulsifier segment cumulatively account for the largest market share.

  • By end-use industry, the personal care segment will continue to dominate the global glycol monostearate market during the forecast period.

  • The North America glycol monostearate market is expected to register 11% CAGR between 2022 and 2032

  • The glycol monostearate market in Japan is expected to grow at 3.6% CAGR between 2022 and 2032.

  • Indian glycol monostearate market is likely to grow at 5.7% CAGR between 2022 and 2032

Skin friendly characteristic and low substitute availability of glycol monostearate to boost its demand over the next ten yearssaid a lead analyst at FMI.

Who is winning?

Some of the leading companies offering Glycol Monostearate Products are Zeal Chemicals, Alpha Chemicals, Unichem LLC, Thurs Organics, Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp, Mohini Organics, Solvay, Wellgo Chemical Technology, Sigma-Aldrich, Greenwell Olechemicals Sdn Bhd, VWR, Shijiazhuang City Horizon Chemical Industry, Oceanic Pharmachem, Jeevika Yugchem, and Others.

These companies are constantly improving their production capacities to meet end user demands. Beside this, they are adopting strategies like mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships to expand the global footprint.

Get Valuable Insights into Glycol Monostearate Market 

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the Glycol Monostearate Products market presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032. The study divulges compelling insights on the Glycol Monostearate Products market based on Type (Pearlizing Agent, Opacifier, Emulsifier), by End-Use Industries (Personal Care, Cosmetics, Toiletries), and across seven major regions.

