Gluten Free Food Global Market Report 2022: Innovations Across the Food Sector Creating Opportunities

Dublin, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gluten Free Food Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gluten free food market is expected to grow from $5.6 billion in 2021 to $5.92 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The market is expected to grow to $7.41 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%.

The main product types are bakery products, dairy/ dairy alternatives, meats/ meats alternatives, condiments, seasonings, and spreads, desserts & ice creams, prepared foods, pasta and rice, and others. A roll is a small, usually round or oblong individual loaf of bread served as a meal accompaniment and bread is a staple food prepared usually by baking from a dough of flour (usually wheat) and water. The distribution channels for gluten free food are conventional retailers and natural sales channels. The various meal types are breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the gluten free food market in 2021. Western Europe was the second-largest region in the gluten free food market. The regions covered in the gluten free food market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Increasing incidence of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and celiac diseases is expected to contribute to higher demand for gluten free food products. Celiac disease is a severe genetic autoimmune disease that damages the villi of small intestine and affects the absorption of nutrients from food.

According to National Foundation for Celiac Awareness (NFCA), an estimation of 3.0 million (1 in 133) Americans has celiac disease, however 83.0% of the 3 million Americans are undiagnosed or misdiagnosed. A person suffering from IBS is sensitive to gluten and consumption of gluten containing food aggravates the disease systems. Therefore, the rising incidence of IBS and celiac diseases is projected to boost the demand for gluten free food over the coming years.

The high cost associated with the gluten free products in comparison with the gluten containing products is anticipated to limit the growth of the market over the coming years. The replacement of gluten containing wheat with the gluten free grains along with requirement of additional ingredients such as inulin, guar gum, chicory, and oligo fructose increases the production cost for the manufacturers. According to National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), on an average gluten free items were 242% more expensive that the regular products. This is likely to increase the price for consumers. Which in turn, is anticipated to restraint the growth of gluten free products market over the forecast period.

The need for gluten free products is driving innovation across food industry, especially in bakery sector. For instance, Veripan, a specialist in food products, announced the launch of "breakthrough" all-purpose flour mix for gluten-free bakery. This is a completely natural solution discovered to create gluten free bakery products while avoiding crumbly textures, dryness, and off-flavors. This scenario is to provide ample of growth opportunities for manufacturers for expansion in the global market.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: Bakery Products; Dairy/ Dairy Alternatives; Meats/ Meats Alternatives; Condiments, Seasonings, Spreads; Desserts & Ice Creams; Prepared Foods; Pasta and Rice; Other Product Types
2) By Distribution Channel: Conventional Retailers; Natural Sales Channels
3) Meal Type: Breakfast; Lunch; Dinner

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Gluten Free Food Market Characteristics

3. Gluten Free Food Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Gluten Free Food

5. Gluten Free Food Market Size And Growth

6. Gluten Free Food Market Segmentation

7. Gluten Free Food Market Regional And Country Analysis

8. Asia-Pacific Gluten Free Food Market

9. China Gluten Free Food Market

10. India Gluten Free Food Market

11. Japan Gluten Free Food Market

12. Australia Gluten Free Food Market

13. Indonesia Gluten Free Food Market

14. South Korea Gluten Free Food Market

15. Western Europe Gluten Free Food Market

16. UK Gluten Free Food Market

17. Germany Gluten Free Food Market

18. France Gluten Free Food Market

19. Eastern Europe Gluten Free Food Market

20. Russia Gluten Free Food Market

21. North America Gluten Free Food Market

22. USA Gluten Free Food Market

23. South America Gluten Free Food Market

24. Brazil Gluten Free Food Market

25. Middle East Gluten Free Food Market

26. Africa Gluten Free Food Market

27. Gluten Free Food Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Gluten Free Food Market

29. Gluten Free Food Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

  • Pinnacle Foods, Inc.

  • Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

  • General Mills, Inc.

  • Kellogg Company

  • The Kraft Heinz Company

  • Genius Foods Pvt. Ltd.

  • Freedom Foods Group Limited

  • Mondelez International Inc.

  • Wessanen

  • Valeo Foods Group Limited

  • Boulder Brands

  • Hero Group AG

  • Kelkin Ltd.

  • Quinoa Corporation

  • Raisio PLC.

  • Dr Schar AG

  • HJ Heinz Company

  • Mrs Crimble's

  • Dr. ScharAG,/SPA

  • Nestle

  • Barilla Group

  • Enjoy Life Foods

  • Fratelli S.p.A

  • Goldbelly, Inc.

