Gluten Free Food Global Market Report 2022: Innovations Across the Food Sector Creating Opportunities

Global Gluten Free Food Market

Dublin, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gluten Free Food Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global gluten free food market is expected to grow from $5.6 billion in 2021 to $5.92 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The market is expected to grow to $7.41 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%.



The main product types are bakery products, dairy/ dairy alternatives, meats/ meats alternatives, condiments, seasonings, and spreads, desserts & ice creams, prepared foods, pasta and rice, and others. A roll is a small, usually round or oblong individual loaf of bread served as a meal accompaniment and bread is a staple food prepared usually by baking from a dough of flour (usually wheat) and water. The distribution channels for gluten free food are conventional retailers and natural sales channels. The various meal types are breakfast, lunch, and dinner.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the gluten free food market in 2021. Western Europe was the second-largest region in the gluten free food market. The regions covered in the gluten free food market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Increasing incidence of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and celiac diseases is expected to contribute to higher demand for gluten free food products. Celiac disease is a severe genetic autoimmune disease that damages the villi of small intestine and affects the absorption of nutrients from food.

According to National Foundation for Celiac Awareness (NFCA), an estimation of 3.0 million (1 in 133) Americans has celiac disease, however 83.0% of the 3 million Americans are undiagnosed or misdiagnosed. A person suffering from IBS is sensitive to gluten and consumption of gluten containing food aggravates the disease systems. Therefore, the rising incidence of IBS and celiac diseases is projected to boost the demand for gluten free food over the coming years.



The high cost associated with the gluten free products in comparison with the gluten containing products is anticipated to limit the growth of the market over the coming years. The replacement of gluten containing wheat with the gluten free grains along with requirement of additional ingredients such as inulin, guar gum, chicory, and oligo fructose increases the production cost for the manufacturers. According to National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), on an average gluten free items were 242% more expensive that the regular products. This is likely to increase the price for consumers. Which in turn, is anticipated to restraint the growth of gluten free products market over the forecast period.



The need for gluten free products is driving innovation across food industry, especially in bakery sector. For instance, Veripan, a specialist in food products, announced the launch of "breakthrough" all-purpose flour mix for gluten-free bakery. This is a completely natural solution discovered to create gluten free bakery products while avoiding crumbly textures, dryness, and off-flavors. This scenario is to provide ample of growth opportunities for manufacturers for expansion in the global market.





Scope



Markets Covered:



1) By Product Type: Bakery Products; Dairy/ Dairy Alternatives; Meats/ Meats Alternatives; Condiments, Seasonings, Spreads; Desserts & Ice Creams; Prepared Foods; Pasta and Rice; Other Product Types

2) By Distribution Channel: Conventional Retailers; Natural Sales Channels

3) Meal Type: Breakfast; Lunch; Dinner



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Gluten Free Food Market Characteristics



3. Gluten Free Food Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Gluten Free Food



5. Gluten Free Food Market Size And Growth



6. Gluten Free Food Market Segmentation

7. Gluten Free Food Market Regional And Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific Gluten Free Food Market

9. China Gluten Free Food Market



10. India Gluten Free Food Market



11. Japan Gluten Free Food Market



12. Australia Gluten Free Food Market



13. Indonesia Gluten Free Food Market



14. South Korea Gluten Free Food Market



15. Western Europe Gluten Free Food Market



16. UK Gluten Free Food Market



17. Germany Gluten Free Food Market



18. France Gluten Free Food Market



19. Eastern Europe Gluten Free Food Market



20. Russia Gluten Free Food Market



21. North America Gluten Free Food Market



22. USA Gluten Free Food Market



23. South America Gluten Free Food Market



24. Brazil Gluten Free Food Market



25. Middle East Gluten Free Food Market



26. Africa Gluten Free Food Market



27. Gluten Free Food Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Gluten Free Food Market



29. Gluten Free Food Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



30. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Pinnacle Foods, Inc.

Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

General Mills, Inc.

Kellogg Company

The Kraft Heinz Company

Genius Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Freedom Foods Group Limited

Mondelez International Inc.

Wessanen

Valeo Foods Group Limited

Boulder Brands

Hero Group AG

Kelkin Ltd.

Quinoa Corporation

Raisio PLC.

Dr Schar AG

HJ Heinz Company

Mrs Crimble's

Dr. ScharAG,/SPA

Nestle

Barilla Group

Enjoy Life Foods

Fratelli S.p.A

Goldbelly, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b4ax6f

