Gluten-free Baking Mixes Sales to Exceed US$ 923.2 Million by 2032 Amid Rising Prevalence of Celiac Disease, Finds Fact.MR

Gluten-free Baking Mixes Manufacturers to Capitalize on Surging Demand for Wheat-free Bakery Products

Seoul, South Korea, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global gluten-free baking mixes market is expected to be valued at US$ 923.2 Million in 2032 and exhibit steady growth at a CAGR of 7.3% in the forecast period (2022-2032). Increasing prevalence of non-celiac gluten sensitivity and celiac disease worldwide is set to drive the market.

As per Celiac India, the prevalence rate of celiac disease, including India, is estimated to be about 1% across the globe with variations across countries. The diagnosis rate of the disease is only about 5%. It means out of 100 individuals affected with the disease, nearly 95 of them are not aware of the condition.

Further, Beyond Celiac, a non-profit research foundation based in the U.S., mentioned that around 1 in 133 Americans has celiac disease. The organization also estimated that nearly 83% of Americans who are living with celiac disease are either misdiagnosed with other conditions or undiagnosed.

Increasing consumption of gluten can trigger an abnormal immune system response, which can lead to celiac disease. Thus, manufacturers are investing huge sums in R&D activities to develop novel baking mixes by using a progressive approach to cater to changing consumer preferences.

Besides, many health-conscious consumers who do not suffer from gluten sensitivity, gluten intolerance, or celiac disease are also striving to avoid gluten-containing foods. It is further encouraging key players to replace wheat in bakery products with buckwheat, oats, quinoa, sorghum, brown rice, corn, teff, and amaranth.

Why are Sales of Gluten-free Baking Mixes Increasing Rapidly?

“Increasing Awareness Regarding Illnesses Linked with Gluten-based Products”

These days, consumers do not favour foods that contain artificial sweeteners, preservatives, or chemicals. Therefore, the producers have focused to provide food that is free of artificial additives and preservatives.

As a result, the producers create baking mixes that are both gluten-free and organic. The gluten-free baking mixes also happen to be a nutritious substitute for regular baking mixes. Because the intestinal bacteria do not ferment gluten-free baking mixes, they cannot result in any health problems like bloating or diarrhoea.

Bread, pastries, and biscuits are some of the baked goods made with gluten-free baking mixes. When compared with regular cake mixes, gluten-free baking mixes often have reduced levels of fat, calories, and sugar.

Key Segments Covered in the Gluten-free Baking Mixes Industry Survey

  • By Source :

    • Brown Rice Flour

    • Tapioca Flour

  • By Nature :

    • Conventional

    • Organic

  • By End Use :

    • Breads

    • Cakes & Pastries

    • Pizza Dough

    • Cookies & Biscuits

    • Muffins

    • Waffles

    • Pancakes

    • Others

  • By Distribution Channel :

    • Direct Sales

      • Food Service

      • Food Processor

    • Indirect Sales

      • Departmental & Traditional Grocery Stores

      • Convenience Stores

      • Online Channels

      • Others

Competitive Landscape

The global gluten-free baking mixes market is highly competitive in nature with the presence of a large number of key players. They are mainly focusing on online marketing and product range expansions to strengthen their positions in the global market.

A few other key players are engaging in partnerships and collaborations with local companies to co-develop innovative products for the bakery sector.

For instance,

  • In June 2022, King Arthur Baking Co., a Vermont-based baking product manufacturer, unveiled its new range of gluten-free pizza dough flour and keto-friendly baking mixes. The gluten-free pizza dough flour was made by using non-GMO certified ingredients. The company aims to provide bakers with high-quality products to help them broaden their baking potential.

  • In August 2021, GoodSam Foods, a chocolate manufacturing start-up founded in 2020, introduced gluten-free baking mixes formulated with organic cocoa powder, allulose, and almond flour sourced directly from Columbia. Its new product line includes Cacao Pancake Mix, Fudgy Brownie Baking Mix, and Fudgy Brownie Baking Mix.

Key players in the Gluten-free Baking Mixes Market

  • General Mills, Inc.

  • Conagra Brands, Inc.

  • Kinnikinnick Foods, Inc.

  • Williams-Sonoma, Inc.

  • Continental Mills, Inc.

  • Partake Foods

Key Takeaways from Gluten-free Baking Mixes Market Study

  • North America gluten-free baking mixes market is anticipated to generate a share of nearly 37.6% in 2022.

  • Based on distribution channel, the grocery store sub-segment is expected to account for the lion’s share in 2022 in the gluten-free baking mixes market.

  • Europe gluten-free baking mixes market is projected to hold a share of approximately 21.1% in 2022.

  • Top 3 countries in the global gluten-free baking mixes market account for about 23.8% of share.

  • The global gluten-free baking mixes market is estimated to be valued at US$ 454 Million in 2022.

Fact.MR’s Domain Knowledge in Food & Beverages

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned Food & Beverages team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs.
With a repertoire of over a thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analysed the Food & Beverages division across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services.

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Food & Beverages Domain-

Gluten-Free Bread Market: As per Fact.MR, the global gluten-free bread market is projected to reach US$ 1.5 Billion in 2032 and exhibit growth at a CAGR of 9.3% in the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. Increasing prevalence of various lifestyle disorders and rising awareness about symptoms of gluten intolerance are expected to drive the market.

Gluten-free Popcorn Products Market: Rising prevalence of celiac disease and growing trend of consuming healthy ready-to-eat snacks among the millennials are expected to boost sales of gluten-free popcorns in the forecast period (2018-2026). High demand for clean label food products and surging cases of food allergies are also anticipated to aid growth.

CBD Gummies Market- Fact.MR- a market research and competitive intelligence provider- expects the global CBD gummies market to surge exponentially at a prolific 28% CAGR throughout the 2021-2031 forecast period.

Whiskey Market- A new forecast by Fact.MR estimates that whiskey revenues will nearly double between 2021 and 2031, reaching nearly US$ 108 Billion in 2031 with a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%.

Gluten-free Texture Aid Market: Increasing adoption of high-protein legume flour and rising prevalence of diabetes worldwide are projected to fuel the demand for gluten-free texture aids in the evaluation period from 2018 to 2027. Surging government initiatives in various parts of the globe to encourage consumers to purchase gluten-free products would also spur growth.

Feed Micronutrients Market- The global feed micronutrients market is estimated to grow at a healthy CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period (2019-2027) and reach a valuation of over US$ 2.5 Bn on the back of growing focus on sustainability of animal nutrition products in developed as well as developing regions.

Commercial Seaweed Market- The global seaweed market was worth over US$ 10 Bn in 2020 and is predicted to exceed US$ 15 Bn by the end of the forecast period (2021-2031). Extensive applications of seaweed in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, antimicrobial goods, and biotechnological applications is primarily steering growth across the market.

Plant Protein Ingredient Market- Protein fortification and standardization is propelling the plant protein ingredient market on an upward growth trajectory as plant protein’s nutritional profile is attractive to consumers and is anticipated to create an absolute dollar opportunity US$ 3.0 Bn during forecast period.

Infant Nutritional Premix Market- Fact.MR- a market research and competitive intelligence provider- concluded that the global market for infant nutritional premixes reached US$ 203 Bn by the end of the 2016-2020 historical period, clocking a CAGR of nearly 4%. Owing to changing life styles, the demand for infant formula-based products has risen considerably.

Fats and Oils Market- Sales of fats and oils are expected to be valued at US$ 246 Billion as of 2022, documenting a Y-o-Y increase of 3.8% from 2021. In the previous financial year, the market was valued at nearly US$ 237 Billion.

