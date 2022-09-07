Gluten-Free Bakery Market Size Worth USD 1,819.4 Million by 2030 at 8.2% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·7 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Gluten-Free Bakery Market Insights and Industry Analysis by Ingredients {(Main Ingredients- Rice, Corn, Buckwheat, Quinoa, Others), (Other Ingredients- Hydrocolloid, Protein Source, Flavor)}, Product Type (Bread, Rolls & Buns, Cakes & Cheesecakes, Muffins & Cupcakes, Cookies & Biscuit, Doughnuts, Sandwiches & Wraps, Dough & Butter, and others), Distribution Channel (Store-based & Non Store-based) and Region - Forecast to 2030

New York, US, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Gluten-Free Bakery Market Information by ingredients, Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Region- Forecast till 2030”, the market is estimated to acquire a size of over USD 1,819.4 million by the end of 2030. The report further predicts the market to thrive at a healthy CAGR of over 8.2% during the review timeframe.

Market Synopsis

The market for gluten-free bakery goods is expanding quickly due to the growing popularity of free-from diets. Foods that are free of ingredients, such as lactose-, gluten-, and chemical-free, are considered safer and healthier than conventional ones. Obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases are believed to be lifestyle-related health issues that are made worse by gluten. The market for gluten-free products is anticipated to develop in the coming years due to the numerous health advantages connected with their usage. Customer demand for gluten-free cuisine is rising as celiac disease prevalence increases in the world's population. Due to its convenience, bread goods, snacks, and cookies are becoming incredibly popular as the need for gluten-free items rises.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3228

Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Details

2030 Market Size

USD 1,819.4 Million

CAGR

8.2% (2022–2030)

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2030

Historical Data

2020

Forecast Units

Value (USD Million)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

by ingredients, Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW)

Key Market Drivers

Consumers switching to gluten free products

Increase in health awareness of people

Market Competitive Landscape:

The central contenders in the gluten-free bakery market are:

  • Kellogg's Company (US)

  • Farmo S.P.A. (Italy)

  • Koninklijke Wessanen N.V (Netherlands)

  • Big OZ (UK)

  • Alara Wholefoods Ltd (UK)

  • ConAgra Brands Inc (US)

  • Freedom Foods Group Limited (Australia)

  • Raisio PLC (Finland)

  • Kraft Heinz Company (US)

  • Hain Celestial Group Inc (US)

  • General Mills (US)

  • Dr Schär AG/SPA (Italy)

  • Enjoy Life Foods (US)

Market U.S.P. Covered:

Market Drivers:

A condition known as gluten intolerance can harm the small intestine lining and hinder the assimilation of nutrients from the food eaten. Additionally, if this condition is not treated, it can lead to thyroid, other and immune system issues. The gluten-free bakery market will be driven by rising health concerns and consumer health consciousness throughout the forecast period. To maintain their health and dietary balance, customers are turning to gluten-free bakery items as cases of celiac disease among millennials are rising. Consumer choice for a gluten-free diet is rising as celiac disease prevalence increases in the world's population.

Due to its convenience, bread goods, snacks, and cookies are becoming incredibly popular as the need for gluten-free items rises. The market for gluten-free bakery products is projected to benefit from consumer food allergies and intolerances. Market growth for gluten-free bakery goods is anticipated to be aided by improved international trade and globalization. The global market for gluten-free bakery products is anticipated to expand due to consumer lifestyle changes and demand for healthy and diet food products. Over the projected period, the global market for gluten-free bakery products is anticipated to be driven by consumer demand and sales.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (110 Pages) on Gluten-Free Bakery: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/gluten-free-bakery-market-3228

Market Restraints:

Food that is free of gluten is always going to be healthier. Gluten-free flours can be extremely refined and poor in fiber when used to manufacture items like pizza, pasta, and other baked foods. Additionally, fats and sugar are occasionally added to gluten-free items to enhance their texture and flavor. Many health problems may result from it. Low fiber is used to make gluten-free foods, and fiber is essential to the health of our digestive system. Therefore, gluten-free products are not suggested for those with digestive issues because they can cause constipation and diarrhea. And it has grown to be a significant barrier in the gluten-free bread industry.

COVID 19 Analysis              

Celiac disease is an immunological response to gluten consumption that affects the body. Although consuming gluten-containing items does not raise the risk of COVID-19, some individuals with celiac disease frequently experience Type 1 diabetes and thyroid issues, which makes them more susceptible to negative effects if exposed to the coronavirus. Healthcare doctors recommended eating healthy foods daily to maintain the body's immunity during the epidemic. During the pandemic, consumers spent more time at home, which raised consumer interest in managing their health and fitness and increased sales of gluten-free bakery goods.

Market Segmentation

By distribution channel, the market includes store-based & non-store based. By ingredients, the market includes rice, corn, buckwheat, quinoa, hydrocolloid, protein source, and flavor. By product type, the market includes bread, muffins & cupcakes, cookies & biscuits, doughnuts, rolls & buns, cakes & cheesecakes, sandwiches & wraps, and dough & butter.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3228

Regional Insights

Due to the enormous expansion of the "healthy snacking" trend, North America is anticipated to show strong growth. The requirement for allergen-free, gluten-free, and non-GMO foods is expected to increase due to the growing popularity of clean-label products. The need for gluten-free bread and bakery treats is anticipated to increase due to the expanding millennial population's preference for healthier food options. The region's market is anticipated to develop due to the rising incidence of celiac disease and gluten sensitivities. According to projections, Europe will experience rapid growth. Due to the rising commonness of celiac disease and gluten intolerance, primarily in developed nations worldwide, North America is the biggest market for gluten-free bakery products, trailed by Europe and South America. Furthermore, the market for gluten-free goods is expanding in North America due to the introduction of novel products, and this trend is anticipated to continue as more people become aware of the advantages of eating foods free of gluten.

Along with everyday items like bread and pasta, the "free-from foods" category is quickly becoming the most popular. Naturally, gluten-free products like ancient grains, wheat substitutes, and formulations without grains are becoming more popular in the area. As part of a perceived healthy lifestyle, eliminating refined wheat products is a primary motivator for gluten-free products in the area. Due to the surging need for healthier products in the region, the gluten-free bakery products demand in the Asia-Pacific region offers tremendous growth potential. A few tactics, including presenting low-cost goods and regional cuisines to appeal to a broad consumer base, also offer tremendous growth prospects in the area.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/3228

Discover more research reports on Food Industry, by Market Research Future:

Sour Cream Market Research Report Information: by Category (organic and conventional), by Packaging Type (bottles, tubs/cups, squeezers, and others), by Distribution Channel (store based and non-store based), and by Region - Forecast Till 2030

North American Chocolate Confectionery Market Research Report: by type (milk, dark, white) by category (chocolate bars, candies.) by distribution channel (store based, non store based), by country (US, Canada, Mexico) - Forecast period from 2020 to 2027

Oleoresins Market Research Report Information by Product (Black Pepper, Paprika, Capsicum, Turmeric and others), Raw Material (Leaves, Seeds, Flowers, Roots and others), Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical and others) and Region - Forecast till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada to open world junior hockey championships against Czechs in Halifax

    HALIFAX — Canada's junior men's hockey team face Czechia to open its defence of its world championship gold medal on Boxing Day in Halifax. Hockey Canada and the International Ice Hockey Federation released the schedule on Tuesday for the tournament, Dec. 26 to Jan. 5 in Moncton and Halifax. Canada is in Group A in Halifax with Sweden, Czechia, who the Canadians beat in the 2022 semifinal, Germany and Austria. Finland, the defending silver medallists, open the tournament on Boxing Day against Sw

  • Funeral for Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney is set for Tuesday

    A funeral will be held on Tuesday for Eli Palfreyman, the Ayr Centennials captain who died this week during a pre-season junior hockey tournament in the southern Ontario community. Palfreyman, 20, of Cambridge was named captain of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL) team last week. But on Tuesday night, he collapsed in the Cens' dressing room during the second intermission of a game against the Boston Jr. Bruins. He was rushed to hospital and later pronounced dead. A cause of death

  • Canada's women's 3x3 basketball team wins FIBA series stop in Montreal

    The Canadian women's 3x3 basketball team went undefeated en route to their third FIBA Women's Series title of the year on Saturday in Montreal. Canada defeated France's under-24 squad 19-18 in the final after the game was moved to an indoor venue following a 30-minute rain delay. The Canadians led 14-13 with 3:38 remaining when play stopped. Edmonton's Michelle Plouffe led Canada to five victories in the tournament with 30 points, while her twin sister Katherine finished with a game-high 12 poin

  • 'Black Ice' is a crucial re-examination of Canadian hockey history

    Black Ice, premiering this week at TIFF, shines a light on the struggles of racialized players and the efforts made to enact social change in hockey.

  • Flames' social media account roasts hecklers after showing support for Calgary Pride

    The Calgary Flames temporarily changed their social media profile pictures to support the LGBTQ+ community during Calgary Pride, pulling no punches in their replies to disapproving hecklers.

  • Who should be feeling the heat entering the NHL season?

    There are a few NHLers facing especially high levels of pressure entering the 2022-23 campaign.

  • Orioles top Blue Jays 9-6 in heated matchup of AL contenders

    BALTIMORE (AP) — Adley Rutschman hit a bases-loaded double during a five-run third inning, and the Baltimore Orioles rebounded with a 9-6 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night in a heated game in which both benches briefly emptied in the middle of the seventh. The Orioles pulled within 3 1/2 games of Toronto for the last American League wild card. They were swept by the Blue Jays in a doubleheader Monday that opened this crucial series. The Orioles trailed 3-0 on Tuesday before ral

  • Brandon Banks scores two fourth-quarter touchdowns in Labour Day return to Hamilton

    HAMILTON — Brandon Banks is still unbeaten on Labour Day. Banks scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to lead the Toronto Argonauts past the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 28-8 on a misty Monday afternoon. Banks improved to 8-0 in the annual Labour Day showdown between the two long-time rivals. Banks' first seven wins came with Hamilton, where he spent his first eight CFL seasons (2013-2021). The two teams didn't play in either 2013 or '20. But Banks, the CFL's outstanding player in 2019, and Hamilton mutua

  • Alberta Cree wrestler The Matriarch finds her peace inside the ring

    A storage space in north Edmonton opens up into a Monster Pro Wrestling training facility, complete with a wrestling ring. It's where, on a hot summer day, 36-year-old wrestler Sage Morin, The Matriarch, grapples with her opponent as he manages to twist out of a headlock. Wrestling has generally been a male-dominated sport, which is why The Matriarch often finds herself facing men. "Doesn't matter if you're a man or a woman. If you need to be taught a lesson, the Matriarch's the one to do it," M

  • Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller takes pride in seven-year, US$56-million deal

    VANCOUVER — J.T. Miller didn't always feel like he was the kind of NHL player who could sign long-term contracts worth more than US$50 million. Last week, though, the 29-year-old centre joined an elite group, inking a seven-year, $56-million deal that will see him play for the Vancouver Canucks through 2029-30. "It’s something I didn’t really think I was capable of earning," Miller told reporters on a video call Tuesday. "I take a lot of pride in that. I don’t come from a whole lot, my family. I

  • Stampeders looking to return to winning ways against Elks in Labour Day Classic

    CALGARY — Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday’s game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. After being on the losing end of a 32-20 decision to the Elks during the 2021 Labour Day Classic, the Calgary quarterback is hoping for a much better outcome this time around. “It’s a new year, new game, new opponent, new style,” said Maier, who earned the nod from coach Dave Dickenson as Calgary’s starting quarterback over Bo Levi Mitchell for the second straight game

  • Canada defeats U.S. to capture gold at women's hockey worlds

    Canada had to find a different way to win a women's world hockey title after its Olympic triumph earlier this year and world championship gold a year ago. This edition was a work in progress throughout the tournament in Denmark, but Canada played its best game of the tournament in Sunday's 2-1 win over archrival U.S. in the final. The Canadian women won their third major international title in the span of a year after beating the U.S. 3-2 for Olympic gold in February in Beijing, and 3-2 in overt

  • Bichette's bases-clearing double leads Jays past Pirates 4-1

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bo Bichette hit a tiebreaking three-run double in the seventh inning to lift the Toronto Blue Jays to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night. The Blue Jays won for the fourth time in five games and maintained their lead for the third and final wild card in the American League. Toronto drew within six games of the division-leading New York Yankees in the AL East race. George Springer and Bichette each had two hits for the Blue Jays, who can sweep the three-g

  • Lucy Li finishes strong to lead Dana Open, Henderson just four shots back

    SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Lucy Li played with a lead for the first time on the LPGA Tour and the 19-year-old was up to the task Saturday, recovering from a sluggish start for a 4-under 67 and a one-shot lead in the Dana Open. Li was 2 over through seven holes and quickly fading from the picture at Highland Meadows when she responded with five birdies over the next 10 holes to regain the lead and set up a final round filled with possibilities. Lexi Thompson ran off three straight birdies late in the

  • Andreescu out of US Open after straight-sets loss to Garcia in third round

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu has fallen out of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to France's Caroline Garcia in third-round play on Friday night. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., kept it close early when she tied things up at 2-2 in the opening set, capped by a Garcia backhand forced error. Garcia then went on to win four of the next five games to win the set, with three of her four points in Game 9 coming from errors on Andreescu's part. In the second set, Andreescu was able to tie it u

  • Verstappen milks applause from Orange Army after win at home

    ZANDVOORT, Netherlands — Max Verstappen stood on his car to milk the applause as the 100,000-strong Orange Army engulfed their national hero in a sea of their favorite color after he won the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday. A second straight win at the Zandvoort track by the seaside; a fourth straight win for the first time in his career and already a 30th overall; a 109-point lead with only seven races left. That orange wave is carrying him to a second straight world title. “It’s nice to see all the

  • Rivalry renewed: Canada advances to face U.S. in final at women's hockey worlds

    For Canada to defend its women's world hockey title, it needs to put finishing touches on what's been a work in progress throughout the tournament. Archrival United States has been a scoring machine in Denmark, while Canada's tinkered with forward lines in an effort to find chemistry. Canada may have established that in time for Sunday's gold-medal game against the U.S. in Herning, if Saturday's 8-1 semifinal win over Switzerland is an indication. Canada scored the types of goals it will likely

  • Canada's Taylor Pendrith and Corey Conners named to Presidents Cup international team

    TORONTO — As Taylor Pendrith struggled to recover from a fractured rib for four months, he had simple goals: get back to playing golf, keep his PGA Tour card to play again next season. Pendrith has far exceeded those modest targets, rocketing up the FedEx Cup standings in the final six tournaments of the season. That impressive stretch also led to him being named to the international team at the upcoming Presidents Cup on Tuesday. "Honestly, I feel like the last couple of months have gone very q

  • Blue Jays’ Kevin Gausman livid over umpire's questionable balk call

    Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman did not let a controversial balk call derail him from a strong outing on route to a 7-3 win.

  • Move to Lions from Alouettes 'bittersweet' for QB Vernon Adams Jr.

    SURREY, B.C. — Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. sees opportunity with the B.C. Lions, the team he joined via a trade last week. Requesting a move from the Montreal Alouettes, though, wasn’t easy. "It was definitely bittersweet because I've been there for seven years and it's like a second home almost," Adams said after his first practice with the Lions on Saturday. "The fans really embraced me, the city embraced me, I love the locker room there." B.C. acquired the veteran quarterback from Montreal f