‘Glut of greed’: industry minister condemns Australian gas industry’s pursuit of higher prices

Sarah Martin Chief political correspondent
Photograph: Lukas Coch/EPA
Photograph: Lukas Coch/EPA

The federal industry minister, Ed Husic, has condemned the “tone deaf” gas sector for failing to do the right thing by domestic consumers, despite warnings from government, saying there had been a “glut of greed” in the corporate pursuit of higher prices.

Flagging a suite of reforms to address soaring gas and electricity prices, Husic confirmed a mandatory code of conduct was in the works to try to ensure more affordable domestic gas supply.

The move comes after the federal budget forecast electricity price hikes of 56% over the next two years and gas price rises of 44%, with some of this already showing up in power bills.

Husic said that gas producers were expecting prices on the domestic market that they would not “reasonably expect” internationally, and accused them of not taking the issue seriously in contract bargaining.

Related: Australia facing ‘alarming’ gas shortfall in 2023 as ACCC urges producers to keep supplies onshore

“Their view is they can keep doing what they’ve been doing even though the country, everyone, has been saying to them, ‘You’ve got to see sense, you’ve got to do better, there are implications and consequences of what you’re doing,’ and they’re still not doing it,” Husic told ABC radio on Thursday.

“They are not picking up the signals and they’re completely tone deaf to the view that is being expressed publicly.”

“That’s why we’ve got to a point where we are now forced to consider a wide range of interventions to get a better deal, because these companies are just not doing the right thing.”

Husic said the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission was looking at the framework for a new mandatory code of conduct for the sector, which would force gas companies to negotiate better prices for domestic users, saying contract prices had not come down after the recent signing of a heads of agreement.

He said that the sector was taking a “take it or leave it” approach in domestic negotiations, and then selling gas offshore, saying calls for more supply would not address the issue.

“More supply – so what? They can then do what I said earlier, which is get that volume, offer it locally at prices way more than what they would offer in the international market just to put local buyers off so they can flog that off into an export market at a price that satisfies the greed that we’re seeing,” he said.

Related: Energy bill concessions: am I eligible for relief and how do I apply?

“This is not a shortage of supply problem; this is a glut of greed problem that has to be basically short circuited and common sense prevail.”

Along with changes to the code of conduct, it is widely anticipated that the government will look to include some sort of price trigger under the Australian Domestic Gas Security Mechanism.

The resources minister, Madeleine King, said on Thursday that the gas sector was aware it was “on the nose”, and the government was working to avoid any ad hoc response.

“The government is determined to look further into that with the ACCC and come up with sensible solutions, not ad hoc responses that get us deeper into the well,” she said.

As the government mulls its options for reform, the opposition leader, Peter Dutton, accused the prime minister, Anthony Albanese, of taking the country on a “dangerous path” by switching to renewables too quickly.

Related: Conservatives insist policies to cut emissions drive up power bills. There’s net zero evidence for that | Temperature Check

“If the wind and the sun energy is free as the prime minister likes to say, then why are people facing huge increases in their electricity prices and in their gas prices and when they get their bills, they continue to go up?” Dutton said on 2GB radio.

“It’s just too radical a path that the prime minister is taking us down and they’re just making the switch too quickly when the technology is not yet there to store the energy from solar and from wind and the other renewable sources.

“If the government gets us into a position where they’re rationing power, then that will be devastating for the economy.”

