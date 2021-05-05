IT Glue Virtually Showcases New Integrations and Features at GlueX 2021 To Drive Increased Efficiency and Profitability for MSPs

Kaseya International Ltd.
·6 min read

IT Glue’s deep workflow automation and efficiency-boosting updates help MSPs document more seamlessly to meet their clients’ growing IT needs

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IT Glue™, a Kaseya company and industry standard for IT documentation, today announced its latest features at GlueX, its premier user conference being held virtually for the second year in a row. From time-saving integrations with essential MSP tools to innovative new features that automate daily tasks, these additions showcase IT Glue’s commitment to making documentation easier—ultimately providing MSPs with better reporting and happier technicians.

IT Glue has launched several new features that streamline password management, compliance documentation and more:

Personal Passwords: Password compromise is one of the major causes of data breaches, and the 2021 IT Glue MSP Benchmark Survey reports that over 60% of MSPs use dedicated password managers to store and secure passwords. However, MSPs often need to use multiple tools for different types of passwords—increasing costs and decreasing efficiency. IT Glue’s Personal Passwords feature allows technicians to store personal and business passwords in one centralized location with the ability to make personal passwords private from administrators. One of the most requested features, this addition effectively simplifies password management for MSPs.

Automated Secure Backup: IT Glue’s newest feature allows users to automatically schedule backups of their IT Glue data, ensuring that critical data and passwords are always accessible.

Password Auto-Create Browser Extension for Chrome: This new feature will automatically prompt users to save their password if a similar record is not found on their account, ensuring all passwords used within Chrome are accurately captured and saving technician time.

Document Expiration Field: The newest Document Expiration Field in IT Glue was created to help MSPs set expiration dates and reminders for key documents that need to be regularly updated due to compliance regulation schedules or vendor agreements.

Automated Documentation of Security Groups: Since technicians often spend hours tracking down permissions in Active Directory, Network Glue has created a flexible asset that allows technicians to quickly view organized, up-to-date information on members’ security groups.

MSP productivity and profitability is critical to growth, and IT Glue’s latest integrations were created with increasing efficiencies top of mind:

Enhanced Ticketing Experience Through Kaseya BMS and VSA: IT Glue’s annual MSP Benchmark Survey found that 25% of respondents reported their total ticket count per client per month was over 500. As IT teams continue to be stretched, it’s crucial that MSPs use a comprehensive ticketing platform built for maximum efficiency. IT Glue has strengthened its integrations with Kaseya BMS and VSA to allow technicians to diagnose and resolve issues within IT Glue.

  • MyTickets is a section within IT Glue where users can find all tickets assigned to them. With MyTickets, users can begin addressing issues directly within IT Glue, streamlining the ticketing process.

  • The Affected Hardware feature pulls information about assets and their operating environments from across IT Glue, VSA and BMS, allowing technicians to diagnose and resolve issues without leaving the ticket in IT Glue.

  • 1-Click Access allows technicians using VSA to remotely access devices using passwords stored inside IT Glue, removing the need to manually input passwords.

IT Glue and Kaseya Compliance Manager: As the number of compliance regulations continues to grow, more MSPs have taken the opportunity to help their clients navigate this new landscape—and accurate documentation is a critical component. Through the IT Glue and Compliance Manager integration, users can easily search for IT Glue documents inside Kaseya Compliance Manager and attach those documents as evidence of compliance—saving unnecessary steps and providing another way for MSPs to use IT Glue as part of their compliance service offering.

IT Glue and ServiceNow: IT Glue’s latest ITSM integration allows MSPs the ability to pull key IT environment information, including organizations, configurations, contacts and locations, into IT Glue and allows for a two-way sync to make documentation easier across both solutions.

“As the IT landscape becomes more complex, the need for integrated solutions that increase productivity becomes even more critical—in fact, our latest IT Glue MSP Benchmark Survey found that technicians reported ‘lack of time’ as a significant challenge,” said Nadir Merchant, General Manager of IT Glue. “From a seamless ticketing experience to more robust password management capabilities, IT Glue’s newest enhancements provide MSPs with a complete solution that strengthens their documentation capabilities—resulting in better client service, more satisfied technicians and increased profitability.”

GlueX 2021 features a roster of renowned speakers, including world-famous adventurers Bear Grylls and Ben Saunders as well as industry leaders like Gary Pica, Mark Copeman and more. The annual event is designed to take MSPs to the next level through impactful educational sessions and invaluable networking opportunities.

For more information about the latest IT Glue product updates, please visit: https://www.itglue.com/. For more insights on the IT Glue Benchmark Survey, please visit http://www.itglue.com/resource/global-benchmark-2021/.

About IT Glue

IT Glue, a Kaseya company, is the leading provider of simple and secure IT documentation for IT professionals around the globe. Our solution empowers IT professionals to document applications, devices, passwords and other IT assets centrally and in a standardized manner, enabling critical information to be stored securely and easily accessed by those who need it, whenever they need it. Based in Vancouver, Canada, IT Glue currently has over 8,500 partners in 50+ countries, serving over 150,000 users and 500,000 businesses globally. For more information, visit: https://itglue.com and connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Kaseya

Kaseya® is the leading provider of IT and security management solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) and small to medium sized businesses (SMBs). Through its open platform and customer-centric approach, Kaseya delivers best in breed technologies that allow organizations to efficiently manage, secure, and backup IT. Kaseya IT Complete is the most comprehensive, integrated IT management platform comprised of industry-leading solutions from Kaseya, Unitrends, RapidFire Tools, Spanning Cloud Apps, IT Glue, ID Agent, Graphus and RocketCyber. The platform empowers businesses to: command all of IT centrally; easily manage remote and distributed environments; simplify backup and disaster recovery; safeguard against cybersecurity attacks; effectively manage compliance and network assets; streamline IT documentation, and automate across IT management functions. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Kaseya is privately held with a presence in over 20 countries. To learn more, visit www.kaseya.com.

CONTACT: Media Contacts Katy Hoeper, PR Manager Walker Sands katy.hoeper@walkersands.com Kylie Banks, Corporate Communications Manager Kaseya Kylie.banks@kaseya.com


Latest Stories

  • 10 things: Raptors can't close vs. Clippers despite gutsy performances

    The Toronto Raptors competed right until the end, but came up short against Kawhi Leonard's Los Angeles Clippers.

  • Sidney Crosby continues to dominate Flyers, enters wrestling match with Travis Konecny

    Sidney Crosby is once again tormenting the Philadelphia Flyers.

  • NHL continues to enable Tom Wilson's dangerous antics with another lazy ruling

    The NHL's Department of Player Safety seemed to do the most dangerous player in the game another serious favor with its latest pocket-change fine.

  • Mitch Moreland's 2-run homer leads A's past Blue Jays

    Mitch Moreland hit a two-run homer on the heels of Jed Lowrie's two-run double in the second to back Cole Irvin's pitching gem, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-1 on Tuesday.

  • Rangers denounce 'horrifying act of violence' after Tom Wilson avoids suspension

    The New York Rangers offered a scathing criticism of NHL Department of Player Safety's George Parros after Tom Wilson avoided suspension Monday.

  • Draisaitl, McDavid dominant as Oilers down beleaguered Canucks

    Leon Draisaitl scored twice and Connor McDavid registered a pair of assists as the Edmonton Oilers collected a 4-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday.

  • Manchester City ousts PSG to reach first Champions League final

    Riyad Mahrez scored twice to complete Manchester City’s journey to a first Champions League final with a 2-0 victory eliminating Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 on aggregate on Tuesday.

  • 'We're the best worst team of all time': Fred VanVleet jokes after loss to Clippers

    Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discusses the loss to the Clippers, the pivotal game against the Wizards and Malachi Flynn getting named Rookie of the Month.

  • India's top cricket league suspends play as COVID-19 crisis engulfs nation

    The lucrative IPL suspended play amid mounting pressure as India surpassed 20 million confirmed COVID-19 cases.

  • NBA playoff tracker: The top seed in the East slipping away from Nets, Bucks

    The Nets lost to the Bucks again as the 76ers move closer to securing the No. 1 seed in the East.

  • Milan Lucic does Flames a solid by waiving NMC ahead of expansion draft

    Calgary still has plenty of work to do after clearing one major hurdle ahead of the looming Seattle Kraken expansion draft.

  • Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders: Date, time, how to watch

    Watch Canelo Alvarez take on Billy Joe Saunders live on DAZN this Saturday.

  • Fantasy Hockey: Players you need to add to improve in each category

    Anthony Beauvillier has gone on a goal-scoring spree at a perfect time for fantasy owners to add him.

  • Watch the Champions League semifinals live this week with a free trial

    The final four of the Champions League will reach its riveting end, while two domestic ties carry heavy European implications for next year.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Make it a Mother's Day to remember with these 8 gifts for any fitness-obsessed mom

    Celebrate the woman who does it all while keeping physical health a priority.

  • Umpire Angel Hernandez makes wrong call because he was 'basically blinded by the outfield scoreboard' in KC

    Hernandez incorrectly guessed that a fly ball had been caught by Cleveland in the third inning. And his call led to a lot of confusion on the basepaths.

  • Fantasy Baseball Takeaways: Case for adding Brandon Belt

    Brandon Belt had a monster effort in a double header at Coors. Dalton Del Don takes a closer look at the veteran and more from Tuesday's action.

  • Arsenal's 25-year run in European competition on the line

    So much for Arsenal being one of the elite soccer clubs in Europe. Three weeks after being among the instigators of the controversially closed-off and ultimately ill-fated Super League, the English team is facing the ignominy of being shut out of continental competition for the first time in 25 years. A failure to overturn a 2-1 deficit against Villarreal in the Europa League semifinals on Thursday would end Arsenal’s quarter-century run of participating in either the Champions League or UEFA’s secondary club competitions. Such a degrading of status would be ironic, considering the planned Super League — devised and then aborted within a chaotic 48-hour period last month — would have positioned Arsenal as one of 12 elite teams in the European game. The significance of the match against Villarreal, likely to be played against the backdrop of more fan protests against Arsenal’s American ownership for its involvement in the Super League project, isn’t lost on Mikel Arteta. “It is a big moment,” the Arsenal manager said. “Not for me but for the club, for everything that has happened in the last two years, in the last months, and for all the instability that we have been hit with for many different reasons. “I think it will be really important, and a big step forward, if we are able to be in that final and have the opportunity to win that trophy.” It’s not just Arteta’s future that could be on the line on Thursday. Arsenal’s ability to attract players for next season, and to retain the services of its own best players, might hinge on winning the Europa League and gaining the bonus prize of qualifying for next season’s Champions League. Otherwise, it’s out of Europe, a situation Arsenal hasn’t been in since the 1995-96 season — a year that fell between the storied managerial eras of George Graham and Arsene Wenger. For Arteta, that would be unacceptable. “But it’s the reality,” he said. “It’s not what we want, obviously, but there are a lot of things that have happened in that period for many reasons. “One is the level has been raised to a standard that is unprecedented in the (Premier League) and we are not the only club that has been out of that. But obviously no one accepts that situation and we want to change it straightaway. This season, we have the opportunity to do that.” Arteta delivered the FA Cup to Arsenal in August, at the end of his first season at the club, but his position would be uncertain should his team be eliminated by Villarreal, which — adding to the weight of the occasion — is coached by Unai Emery. Emery is a Spaniard who replaced Wenger at Arsenal in May 2018, following the Frenchman’s nearly 22 years in the job. He lasted only 18 months. Arteta said the success of this season will now be determined by winning the Europa League or not. “It will be judged like this,” he said. “How good or bad job you are doing is judged by many factors by different people. Externally, it’s only when you win or lose. That is the defining moment.” ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80 Steve Douglas, The Associated Press

  • Only home fans allowed for final 2 rounds in Premier League

    LONDON — Only home fans will be allowed into games when the Premier League welcomes back spectators to stadiums for the final two rounds of the season. Supporters will return in a reduced capacity from May 17, subject to the British government easing lockdown restrictions as planned, and the Premier League has rearranged its schedule to ensure each of its 20 teams plays at least one game at home in front of fans. The league said away supporters would not get tickets for those matches “due to varying operational challenges” and to maximize the opportunity for home fans to attend. “This marks a key step towards full stadiums, including away fans, from the start of the 2021-22 season,” the league said in a statement. The next-to-last round of games will take place on May 18-19. The final round is on May 23. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press