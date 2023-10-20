Glucose monitoring pilot program will change lives for diabetic youth, says doctor

Dr. Heather Power, a pediatric endocrinologist at the Janeway Children's Health and Rehabilitation Centre in St. John's, says Newfoundland and Labrador's coverage of the costs of continuous glucose monitors will be a game-changer for families with children with diabetes. (Peter Cowan/CBC)

A doctor who provides pediatric diabetes care says a new pilot project to support continuous glucose monitoring for Type 1 diabetes patients will change lives.

Dr. Heather Power, a pediatric endocrinologist at the Janeway Children's Health and Rehabilitation Centre, called the project "an important step" in providing diabetes care for children.

"This is a fantastic day for kids and families with a child with Type 1 diabetes," said Power.

"The kids that we already have on these systems, it's making such a difference to them day to day. And also it's going to make a big difference into the future…I see tears of joy in [the] clinic when families come in, when they've been put on these devices."

On Thursday, Newfoundland and Labrador Health Minister Tom Osborne announced the one-year pilot project, which will begin with providing continuous glucose monitoring sensors to pair with a free insulin pump to young patients.

The sensors are worn under the skin and provide blood sugar readings every few minutes for monitoring that doesn't require pricking the skin.

The project is open to anyone under the age of 18 with Type 1 diabetes and others who are followed by the pediatric diabetes program at the Janeway. It's also open to anyone for whom continuous monitoring is medically necessary and those who use an insulin pump with hybrid closed-loop software.



The sensors, which can cost hundreds of dollars per month, will be completely covered by government — or government will cover whatever isn't covered by insurance.

Osborne said the pilot project has a budget of $800,000, and the province is getting a lower rate on the sensors due to buying in bulk.

Power said the project will have a great impact on Type 1 diabetes care in Newfoundland and Labrador. The province estimates it will help about 150 patients.

"The absolute biggest deterrent for people has been cost. And now we have coverage, so that's not an obstacle anymore," Power said.

"I'm personally very excited for this project, because it means we have real-time data. We can make effective decisions. We can really act to achieve better diabetes control than we would have ever been able to in the past."

Sensor readings can be accessed through computers or smartphones, which Power says gives peace of mind to parents and their children.

The sensors can also work with insulin pumps, which can increase or decrease the amount of insulin supplied in real time based on the sensor's readings.

Osborne said the results of the pilot project will be gathered in 2024, adding he hopes eligibility will be expanded in the future.

"This is a life-changer for pediatric patients and their families," Osborne said. "We're looking at the clinical results and how we can expand it to a greater proportion of the population."

Those with Type 2 diabetes may not become part of the program, he said, as it's less common for people with Type 2 diabetes to wear a pump.

