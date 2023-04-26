ReportLinker

Glucose Monitoring consists of products that are essential for measuring glucose levels in diabetes patients. With the projected rise in the aged population and awareness about diabetes conditions, the market is focused on growing with newer technology and improved products.

New York, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Glucose Monitoring Global Market - Forecast to 2029" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04945248/?utm_source=GNW

Glucose Monitoring consists of products that are essential for measuring glucose levels in diabetes patients.



With the projected rise in the aged population and awareness about diabetes conditions, the market is focused on growing with newer technology and improved products. According to IQ4I analysis, the glucose monitoring global market is expected to grow at a double digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029 reach $33,886.4 million by 2029.



Factors driving the Glucose Monitoring market are the global rise in the prevalence of diabetes, increasing demand for a less minimally invasive or non-invasive and point-of-care device; increasing R&D investments are driving the market growth, whereas, the growing diffusion of smart devices and digital platforms increasing compliance and management of diabetes is creating opportunities in the coming years. The high cost of the products, frequent product recalls and inadequate reimbursement is restraining the market growth. The stringent regulations for product approval, privacy concerns and safety issues are threats for the market growth.



Glucose Monitoring global market is segmented based on products, sample source, end-users and geography. The products market is divided into three segments, namely, Invasive, non-Invasive and lab-based glucose monitoring products. Among them, the Invasive glucose monitoring products segment accounted for the largest share in 2022 and is projected to grow at a double digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029 due to technological advancements, easy use, and patient-friendly nature of products. The non-invasive glucose monitoring segment is projected to grow at mid single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029. The lab-based glucose monitoring segment contributed about XX% of the revenue and is projected to grow at low single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029.



The Invasive glucose monitoring products are further segmented into self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) and continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) products, among them, the continuous glucose monitoring segment accounted for the largest share in 2022 and is expected to grow at high teen CAGR from 2022 to 2029 due to increasing awareness among patients and introduction of connected devices for integrated health management. The continuous glucose monitoring market is further sub-segmented into sensors and receivers & transmitters, among which, the sensors segment is the fastest-growing segment and is projected to grow at high single CAGR from 2022 to 2029.The Self glucose monitoring products are further sub-segmented into blood glucose monitors, blood glucose test strips, and lancets & others. The blood glucose testing strips segment accounted for the largest share in 2022 due development of no coding strips. Lancets and others contributed XX% revenue while the glucose meters contributed remaining XX% revenue in 2022.



Based on sample source the market is segmented into blood, urine and others. The blood segment accounted for the largest share in 2022 and is projected to grow at double digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029 due to the high accuracy of results. Other source-based glucose monitoring segment is the fastest-growing segment and is projected to grow at a strong double digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029 due to increased R&D investment, many products getting regulatory approved and ready to launch products.



Based on end-users the market is segmented into hospitals, private clinics, home care and ambulatory settings, among them, the home care segment accounted for the largest share in 2022 and is projected to grow at early teen CAGR from 2022 to 2029 due to the availability of over the counter (OTC) self blood glucose monitor and ease in operating these monitors and thereby reducing the frequent visits to hospitals or clinics for checking glucose levels. The hospitals segmented contributed XX% revenue in 2022 and is projected to grow at double digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029, the ambulatory settings contributed about XX% revenue in 2022 and is projected to grow at double digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029 and the private clinics segment contributed the remaining XX% revenue and is projected to grow at high single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029.



Based on geography the market is segmented into North America (U.S. and Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, France, Italy and Rest of E.U.), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India and Rest of APAC) and the Rest of the World (Brazil, Middle East & others and Rest of Latin America). North America accounts for the largest market share in 2022 and the market is projected to grow at double digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029. The European market is the fastest growing region with early teen CAGR from 2022 to 2029 due to a steep rise in the aging population, advancement in technology, awareness of people about treatment options and favorable government policies. The Asia-Pacific market is projected to grow at double digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029, while the RoW region is projected to grow at high single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029.



Major players in the Glucose monitoring market include Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Dexcom (U.S.), Roche (Switzerland), LifeScan (U.S.), Medtronic, Inc. (Ireland), PHC Holding (Ascensia) (Japan), Sinocare (China), Arkray (Japan), Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.), and i-Sens, Inc., (South Korea), etc.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04945248/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



