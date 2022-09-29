Gluconolactone Market is Expected to Reach a Valuation of US$ 247.5 Mn by the year 2032, accelerating with a CAGR of 7.9% | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The South Asia Gluconolactone market is expected to register 8.0% CAGR between 2022 and 2032. The Japan Gluconolactone market will grow at 5.6% CAGR between 2022 and 2032. Due to rising consumer demand and increased awareness of the health benefits, the health supplement business is quickly expanding

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The worldwide Gluconolactone market is supposed to arrive at a market valuation of US$ 115.7 Mn constantly 2022, advancing with a CAGR of 7.9% by 2022-2032. The worldwide gluconolactone market is supposed to develop at a fast speed in North America and Europe inferable from the rising utilization of caffeinated beverages and food items like tofu and meat.

Energy drinks are more popular among teenagers on the global market. Consumer perceptions of energy drinks, weight status, and socio-demographics all have a significant impact on energy drink intake. Polynesian youth are observed to consume more energy drinks than European adolescents, owing to a positive and neutral attitude toward energy drinks.

Clean label is becoming increasingly popular in the food and beverage, cosmetics, and personal care industries. It's a consumer-driven movement, since people are becoming increasingly concerned about the consequences of substances in food and cosmetics. This trend is being driven by the rising use of the internet, blogs, and social media to get information about numerous chemicals and ingredients in the worldwide food and beverage, cosmetics, and personal care industries.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • The Gluconolactone has been one of the largest market in terms of food and pharmaceuticals market. Europe and South Asia together hold almost 40% of the total Gluconolactone market. Europe holds the largest market share of 24.7% for Gluconolactone, followed South Asia at 15.2 % The demand is further anticipated to growing in the region as a consequence of increasing energy drink and preservatives food

  • Amongst all the Gluconolactone market under the Food (tofu, meat products, etc.) segment has gained maximum incremental opportunity in the North America market. The Food ( tofu, meat products, etc.) segment industry is growing at a CAGR of 8.8% over the forecasted period

  • Dietary Supplements category of the application segment is anticipated to dominate the market, followed with Pharmaceutical

  • The key factors behind the growth of the Global market are increasing consumption of dietary supplements, energy drinks as well as cosmetic products

“The key companies in the market are focusing on building better and more influential advertisements for these lesser known and accepted products specially targeting millennial and generation Z population through internet and several e-commerce platforms” said a lead analyst at FMI.

New opportunity for Gluconolactone production from algae

Algae, fungi, edible seaweed, and several insect species have all been discovered to contain gluconolactone. Alternative protein sources, such as Gluconolactone, have been studied. The research and development initiatives aimed at increasing the cell-associated Gluconolactone in algae have the potential to provide new market possibilities in the global Gluconolactone market.

Furthermore, due to environmental concerns and waste creation, gluconolactone manufacture has ceased in North America and Europe. However, Chinese manufacturers' recent research and development efforts have enabled the Ethylene Oxide process to produce fewer waste products.

Who is winning?

Some of the leading companies offering Gluconolactone are Hubei Yitai Pharmaceutical Co.Ltd., Shandong Fuyuan Bio-Tech CO.LTD., Roquette Frères, Shaoxing Marina Biotechnology Co.Ltd., Merck Millipore Corporation, Roquette Frères, Foodchem International Corporation, Anhui Fubore Pharmaceutical & Chemical Co.Ltd, Jungbunzlauer, Shandong Baisheng Biotechnology Co., Ltd, Yuanming Group, Sigma Aldrich, Fuso Chemical Company, Xinhong Pharmaceutical, and Others.

Get Valuable Insights into Gluconolactone market 

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the Gluconolactone market presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032. The study divulges compelling insights on the Gluconolactone market based on by Source (Synthetic and Non- Synthetic), by Grade (97%-100% and 100%-102%), by End-Use (Dietray Supplements, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics, Energy Drinks, and Food ( tofu, meat products, etc.)), and across seven major regions.

About the Food & Beverage Division at Future Market Insights

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations – the food & beverage team at Future Market Insights helps clients from all over the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over 1,000 reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has aaanalyzed the food & beverage industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

  3.1. Market Dynamics

      3.1.1. Drivers

      3.1.2. Restraints

      3.1.3. Opportunity

      3.1.4. Trends

  3.2. Scenario Forecast

      3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

      3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

      3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

  3.3. Product launches & Recent Developments

  3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

  3.5. Value Chain Analysis

