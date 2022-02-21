GlowTouch Named to Global Outsourcing 100 for Second Straight Year

GlowTouch Technologies

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlowTouch, LLC, a global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) services provider based in Louisville, Kentucky, has been named to The Global Outsourcing 100® for the second straight year by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals® (IAOP). The company was named as a Rising Star following another year of significant growth, including the addition of several new clients and the opening of additional operating sites. And, as part of their Global Impact Sourcing Award (GISA), the IAOP has also named GlowTouch as a 2022 Impact Sourcing Company to Watch.

"I am delighted to accept this honor on behalf of the thousands of GlowTouch associates worldwide, because it is their daily efforts that make this type of industry recognition and validation possible," said Vidya Ravichandran, GlowTouch President and Founder. "Entering our 20th year has given me a chance to reflect about the incredible journey this company has taken since our inception. The one constant remains our people and their ability to keep the voice of the customer front and center despite changes in consumer expectations, market dynamics, and technology itself. Our people do not lose focus on our primary mission."

The 2022 Global Outsourcing 100 recognizes the world's best outsourcing service providers and advisors. The list is based on applications received and judging is based on a rigorous scoring methodology that includes an independent review by a panel of IAOP customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations. The list of Impact Sourcing Companies is based on work that advances economic opportunity within the industry for under-represented populations.

"The last two years have emerged as the most challenging in recent history, with the entire world struggling to overcome the health and economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Every organization in every industry has felt the impact," said IAOP's CEO, Debi Hamill. "That's why we are especially proud of the providers and advisors named in the 2022 Global Outsourcing 100®, who have demonstrated top quality and performance excellence during unprecedented times. Congratulations on being included among the very best in the world."

The list of Impact Sourcing Companies is based on work that advances economic opportunity within the industry for under-represented populations. GlowTouch has formed numerous partnerships in this regard, with efforts specifically targeted to populations as diverse as rural residents of Kentucky, military spouses and dependents, the disabled, senior citizens, and youths transitioning to adulthood.

The GO100 program is in its 14th year, and participating companies are judged across four areas: customer references, awards and certifications, programs for innovation, and programs for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). Honorees provide the full spectrum of outsourcing services, from technology and contact center services to real estate, capital asset management, and logistics.

"As outsourcing has grown, the role of the agent has evolved beyond issue resolution," said Tammy Weinstein, GlowTouch VP for Marketing and Analyst Relations. "Agents are a brand's front-line representatives and the connections they build with individual users extend to customer retention and revenue enhancement. Those interactions can often define the quality of a consumer's experience with a particular company."

About GlowTouch

GlowTouch is a privately held and WBENC-certified, woman-owned enterprise, founded in 2002. We provide personalized, omnichannel contact center, business processing, and technology outsourcing solutions to clients around the world. Our 2,300+ employees deliver operational excellence with high-touch engagement garnering recognition by independent bodies such as Everest Group, International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP), and as a six-time honoree on the Inc. 5000. GlowTouch is headquartered in Louisville, KY, with a global footprint that includes onshore contact centers in Louisville; Miami, FL; and San Antonio, TX; a nearshore presence in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic; and offshore locations in Mangalore, Bangalore, and Mysore, India, and Manila, Philippines. To learn more about GlowTouch, visit www.GlowTouch.com, or email Tammy Weinstein at Tammy.Weinstein@GlowTouch.com.

About IAOP

IAOP is the global association that brings together customers, providers, and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional and organizational development, recognition, certification, and excellence to improve business service models and outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. Whether you are a customer, provider, or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or an experienced professional, IAOP connects you and your organization to our growing global community and the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands. For more information and how you can become involved, visit www.IAOP.org.

