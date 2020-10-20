GLOW Star Sunita Mani Shares Letter Sent Before Cancellation Asking for Better Representation

Mike Coppola/Getty Sunita Mani

Before GLOW's cancellation, actress Sunita Mani and her fellow costars of color sent a letter to the show's executive producers, addressing how some storylines in perpetuated racial stereotypes — despite the series being "marketed as a diverse ensemble."

Mani, who played Arthie Premkumar on the Netflix comedy, posted the letter, to Instagram on Monday. Signed by herself, Sydelle Noel, Britney Young, Shakira Barrera, Kia Stevens and Ellen Wong, the letter explained that their desire to speak out was inspired by the continued protests against police brutality and racism following the killing of George Floyd earlier this year.

Though Mani, 34, expressed her sincerest gratitude for her role on the show, she asserted that it is also her "job" and "opportunity" to "hold my show accountable."

"In June, while experiencing this country's outcry for Black Lives Matter, the POC cast of GLOW talked through how we felt about our own show's reckoning with race. It was a raw and personal coming-together, to be seen and heard as we grappled with our value as women of color against a system and industry that values whiteness. And when it's your own house, it's terrifying. Because I adore my house, my job, my GLOW family and show creators, so it's terrifying to confront something that also gives me a job and opportunity," Mani began in a statement.

"I couldn't have done this alone. And I would never want to. It's so difficult to weight the personal toll of representation against the professional responsibility that, in this case, is about serving that representation," Mani said.

Mani explained that the letter was written when the show was on a hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. The plan was to send the letter with the expectation of "coming back for a season 4."

Earlier this month, though, Netflix canceled GLOW after 3 seasons, citing the global health crisis, "which makes shooting this physically intimate show with its large ensemble cast especially challenging."

In her post, Mani said she decided to take the letter public "because it encapsulates such a personal journey of GLOW and Season 4 would have been such a catharsis; posting this is acting as some personal closure for me."

Mani added that the producers heard and responded to their call to action.

"They were in the process of making Season 4 reflect some of the systemic problems we outlined. I was so afraid to speak on these issues to my bosses, whom I respect and I think are so brilliant, but was deeply moved by the support of my fellow cast mates. This was a huge deal — creating space for change — and it was a testament to the love and support that was, by no twist of fate, an intentional element seeded by our show's creators and germinated in the entire cast," Mani wrote.

In the letter, Mani and her costars expressed that they found it "problematic" that sometimes their characters existed "solely in the context of [a] racist storyline" while their white counterparts had more "in-depth" storylines.

The women went on to state that although the show has been marketed as a "diverse ensemble," it has "never lived up to these ideals."

"Since season 1, the show has planted racial stereotyping into our character's existence, yet our storylines are relegated to the sidelines in dealing with this conflict or have left us feeling like checked-boxes on a list. Unfortunately, we feel that the promise of this show has not been fulfilled," they said.

