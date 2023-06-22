Glow Up season 5: Where is the winner now?

Dave King - BBC

Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star returned to our screens for its fifth season on May 2, introducing viewers to a fresh group of aspiring MUA's competing for the chance to win a contract assisting some of the world's top make-artists and, of course, the title of Britain’s Next Make-up Star.

This season also introduced us to a brand-new host in British supermodel Leomie Anderson (who replaced previous frontwoman Maya Jama), while industry icons Val Garland and Dominic Skinner returned to judge our budding creatives alongside an array of special guests, including Selling Sunset's Chelsea Lazkani and RuPaul's Drag Race alumni Trixie Mattell.

Each episode saw the MUAs face off in a series of creative briefs and professional assignments — which included creating looks for beauty campaigns and prepping celebrities for a red-carpet event — while being judged on their skills and ability to perform under pressure.

The original 10 contestants were eventually whittled down to finalists Axel B, Roo and Saphron, who were tasked with delivering a make-up masterclass to industry experts in last night's finale (June 21).

The trio went all out for the crown, but it was Saphron who came out on top.

"I did it!" she said after her triumph. "Hopefully I’ve inspired more people to do stuff like this and really go for it, no matter what. Even if you think you’re shy, you’re probably not. You just need to get out of your comfort zone."

But what has Saphron been up to since her big win?

Where is Saphron now?

Since Glow Up season five finished filming earlier this year, Saphron has completed her studies in hair and make-up for theatre and media at Northbrook College (via BBC).

Her make-up looks have also been published in Selin Magazine, on the clothing brand website Jaden London, and she was the head MUA for an alien-inspired fashion show in March.

Aside from this and continuing to showcase her creations on social media, Saphron hasn't been up to much else since the show ended (that we know of). It's still early days, though, so we'll make sure to update you as soon we know more.

What we do know is Saphron's passion lies in "anything to do with prosthetics" and she would "love" to create her own fantasy characters. In her interview with the BBC, she also revealed that she would love to do a show at fashion week, adding: "Like imagine being at London or Paris? That would be so cool."

Discussing her win and goals for the future, Saphron continued: "It is literally the biggest experience of my life. It was my goal for so many years, I need to really think about what my next aim is. I just know I want to be doing more make-up. I love it so much, I want to do it all the time."

Seasons 1- 5 of Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star are available to stream on BBC iPlayer now.

