GLOW Season 4: The Cast Isn't Ready to Say Goodbye, Talks Possible Movie

UPDATE: OCTOBER 10, 2020 Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Marc Maron, Britney Young, Kate Nash, and the entire ensemble cast of GLOW reunited for a livestream panel five days after Netflix officially announced it would not move forward with its fourth and final season. During the event—moderated by Glamour West Coast editor Jessica Radloff to benefit voting initiatives HeadCount and #GoodToVote—the cast confirmed their interest in doing a movie to close out the series.

“There's a petition out there and it would be a very exciting thing that Netflix could do if they wanted to do it,” Maron said, echoing his previous comments on his Instagram Live about wanting to do a film. “I think it would probably solve the problem. It would be fun to do, it would be easy to do, but who the f-ck knows what they're going to do. I think it's a great idea and I hope people rally enough behind it to raise the interests of the executives over there.”

When asked if the cast would be on board with a movie send-off, everyone shook their head in agreement, with several cast members saying, “hell yes.”

The cast had been filming season four when production shut down in mid-March because of the pandemic. Deadline also reported that the series regulars had also been paid in full for the season.

“We scheduled this Zoom when we thought we still had a season four, so it feels like we invited you to our wedding and then the groom had sex with a cross-eyed cocktail waitress and now we're all just drunk at the venue together and we're like, ‘enjoy the quiches now because it’s over,” Gilpin said. “If this wedding is a funeral, let's make it one of those fun great ones.”

The cast got emotional discussing their favorite memories from the show, explaining how being part of the ensemble made them feel they belonged. “I learned that GLOW was where I needed to be,” Young said. “I had been dreaming about being an actor forever, and never thought I would have been doing this. I learned I shouldn't have been scared to chase this dream in the beginning because it's clearly where I was supposed to be.”

Sunita Mani ("Artie") echoed similar thoughts. “I got a chance to make a version of myself that I always wanted to be. To actually feel that [by] working with these women…to actually accept yourself as microcosm of the world I want to live in and see, it's a journey of embracing yourself. It felt like I belonged here.”

To hear more from the cast, including what Maron and Brie thought about Sam and Ruth as a couple, and what fans can do help ‘save’ the show, watch the panel below.

UPDATE: OCTOBER 5, 2020—GLOW will not move forward with its season four plans due to COVID-19-related reasons, Deadline confirmed in October 2020.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Rejoice, '80s wrestling fans! GLOW has officially been renewed by Netflix for a fourth season, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Sadly, though, the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling will soon be hanging up their costumes, as this will be the final season of the show, which stars Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, and Marc Maron, alongside an ensemble cast of women. While we don't have many details on the final 10-episode run, it's safe to assume that the fourth season will address the cliffhanger at the end of season three, where it appeared that Ruth (Brie) and Debbie (Gilpin) were headed in different directions after the gang's successful run in Las Vegas.

Here's everything we know so far about GLOW season four.

The premiere date: Timing has not been announced, but typically new GLOW episodes stream in the summer.

The showrunners: Cocreators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch will be back to helm the show as it ends its run. "We have a full story to tell and whether or not we’re idiots for not giving ourselves an ending this season remains to be seen," Flahive told THR before news of the renewal broke. "We've played it this way every season, where we’ve sort of left it all on the field. This show has a big heart and a big cast and big story to tell, and other people are not going to set that limit for us. We can’t do that, because it wouldn’t be fair to what we’re trying to do. We’d love to have the opportunity to give the show a satisfying ending."

