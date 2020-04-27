GLOW season 4: Everything you need to know

Photo credit: Netflix

From Digital Spy

Note: Contains spoilers for GLOW season three, including its ending.

GLOW season three delivered a major shake-up for the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling as they took their wrestling show all the way to Las Vegas.

Confirming its place as one of the best shows on Netflix, GLOW's third season saw the comedy-drama continue to be funny and affecting, tackling big issues such as workplace inequality and racism.

Its finale sets GLOW up for another complete change in dynamics in season four, so it's lucky that the show has been officially renewed. The bad news though is that this will definitely be the final season. That's a shame, because the showrunners certainly had plans for more potential seasons.

Photo credit: Netflix

"We have hundreds of ideas of what we want to happen, both in Vegas and beyond," Carly Mensch told The Hollywood Reporter before the show's season three renewal.



Alison Brie also wanted six seasons, so could Netflix change its mind about the show ending with season four to grant Brie her wish?

"The truth is that we're so fortunate with this group of people making this show," creator Liz Flahive says. "When you have this kind of an orchestra, you want to keep playing. It's a wonderful group of people to work with both in front [of] and behind the camera. It's so fun and healthy and satisfying and that's no small thing. We feel very fortunate and that's another thing — we all really love going to work and we'd like to keep going to work."

Series three ended up on a bit of a cliffhanger, so you can understand why the showrunners might have been a little worried the series wouldn't return.

"We have a full story to tell and whether or not we're idiots for not giving ourselves an ending this season remains to be seen (laughs)," Flahive says. "We've played it this way every season, where we've sort of left it all on the field. This show has a big heart and a big cast and big story to tell, and other people are not going to set that limit for us. We can't do that, because it wouldn't be fair to what we're trying to do."

"The fun of our show is there is no going backwards," co-showrunner Carly Mensch told EW of what's coming in season four. "People are in very different places than they were the last time they were in Los Angeles. There's been a really fun Vegas impact. None of our characters are actually where they were, now that I'm doing the math.

"For such a character-driven show, for us the setting or the location isn't as important to us as where people are in their lives — where Ruth is, where Debbie is, Carmen's headed for a pretty drastically different place, a lot of the women at the end of season three don't even know the potential opportunities ahead.

"As we're heading to some pretty new territory for us, even if maybe the landscape looks familiar, can you go home again, can you never go home again are all things that we're excited to dive into."

Now that GLOW is returning for one last round, what can we expect from the final season?

GLOW season 3 ending: How does it set up season 4?

Photo credit: Netflix

Speaking to Digital Spy after the third season aired, star Kate Nash said: "God, I hope [season four happens].

"I hope so, I think [there is] definitely more story to tell. I think it's our best season yet and it would be so amazing to continue to grow these characters and tell their stories.

"They're all so fascinating and there's just so much to tell. I think this season it opened up all these kind of details."



Now that we know season four is definitely on the cards, let's look back at how season three set up a number of brand-new story arcs.

Let's start with the big one. After spending a year doing the show in Las Vegas and with another year on the cards, Debbie makes a big move and goes behind her boyfriend JJ's back to team up with Bash and buy a TV network.

As everyone is heading back for the Christmas holidays, Debbie tells Ruth her masterplan. Bash is making her the president of the new network and she's going to create a new wrestling show with new characters, as they had no legal TV rights to the GLOW ones.

And Debbie wants Ruth to direct the show, which will be a "catapult into our future". "If being an actor was gonna happen for you, it would've happened by now," Debbie tells Ruth.

Photo credit: Netflix

Despite being turned down for a role in Sam's next movie, written by his daughter Justine, Ruth doesn't give Debbie the answer she expects: "That's your catapult, not mine."

That's where we leave the pair as Ruth heads off to board her flight back home, so could season four see the pair split up for good? Or will Debbie find a way to work together with Ruth on the new show?

Elsewhere, Carmen decides to quit GLOW after being frustrated with the lack of creativity in Las Vegas, heading out with her brother on his wrestling tour instead, and Sheila sheds her She-Wolf costume after gaining confidence from drag queen Bobby.

We could be seeing more families in season four as well, with Keith and Cherry looking into adoption so that Cherry can continue being a wrestler. Bash also admits to Rhonda that he wants to start a family, despite a threesome with a male gigolo leading him to question his sexuality.

Photo credit: Netflix

Could it be that season four will see the core cast of GLOW all split up on their own storylines? It would certainly be a bold move given that they've barely been apart in the three seasons to date.

But, whatever happens, narrative won't be the biggest challenges of the show's final season. That's because those will be...

"...Money and people's bodies," Flahive says. "We don't ever want the show to feel like it's sitting back and gratuitously abusing our women's bodies. We want to find ways to keep the wrestling both fresh, and also have it continue to move story and character forward in new ways. We have some real hunches about that. But yeah, money and bodies — those are our major concerns!"

GLOW season 4 release date: When can we expect it?

Season three landed a couple of months later than expected on August 9, 2019, instead of the usual late June releases for both seasons one and two.

When Netflix has recommissioned the show for a fourth season, we expected it to arrive later in 2020, probably around early August in line with season three.

All bets are off now, of course. Shooting was scheduled to start on February 18, and end on May 27, and we got our first look at the production on February 19, when Alison Brie shared a shot of a wrestling ring on her Instagram.

But with everything currently shut down, we don’t know how much they got in the can before they had to halt production.

There’s a good chance those early weeks were for rehearsals and training - and Kate Nash shared a video of wrestling practice on February 27 that suggests just that.

Training for Glow Season 4! @GlowNetflix gonna be the best yet 💗👾💗 pic.twitter.com/At5HNQiIER — Kate Nash (@katenash) February 27, 2020

Marc Maron gave a clue about how far into the shoot the GLOW gang were when the shutdown happened, when he was interviewed by Forbes in early March.

Photo credit: Chris Ragazzo

"I don't know much [about season 4]!" Maron said. "I start shooting this week. I'm in eight of the 10 episodes, and they've shot one episode. I’ve read one script and it's definitely going to be different than the other seasons—there's a whole new world to it, it seems."

"It's sad that it's the last season, but it's good knowing it's the last season, especially for the writers because now they can end it properly as opposed to sort of half ending it every season because you don’t know if it's going to be the last. The writers of the show know that this is it, so we can go out the way they want to go out with it."

Let’s hope they do go out the way they wanted to - pandemic delays are tricky at the best of times, but when you’ve got a bunch of stars on your cast-list, rescheduling will be a bit of a nightmare. But the fact the GLOW gang are so passionate about their show will hopefully help, we’re sure they’ll body-slam mountains in order to make it work.

GLOW season 4 cast: Who's coming back?

Well, Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin for sure as Ruth and Debbie, respectively. The show revolves around their friendship, even if it might be affected by Ruth's decision at the end of season three.

Photo credit: Netflix

Elsewhere, we can pretty much expect all of the cast to return for season four, including the likes of Marc Maron as Sam (confirmed), Britt Baron as Justine, Chris Lowell as Bash, Kate Nash as Rhonda (confirmed) and Sydelle Noel as Cherry.

It's less clear whether Britney Young would return as Carmen as she's left the GLOW show, but we wouldn't be surprised to see season four follow her out on the road as a professional wrestler.

The two main additions to the cast in season three, Geena Davis as Sandy Devereaux St Clair and Kevin Cahoon as Bobby Barnes, are unlikely to feature in the next season unless they both leave Las Vegas – or some of the GLOW cast stick around for the Vegas show.

Photo credit: Ali Goldstein/Netflix

GLOW season 4 trailer: When will it land?

After Netflix officially commissioned season four, it looked like we'd probably have to wait until June 2020 to see the first trailer - that's if the show had hit its August air-date, which would have been consistent with season three. The first trailer for the third season arrived on June 17, 2019.

However, now that the production has been shut down, we don't know if there's enough footage for a teaser trailer to tide over fans, let alone a full look at the next season.

We will, of course, update you as soon as there's news, so do keep us bookmarked for all the latest information about the future of GLOW.

GLOW is available to watch on Netflix.



