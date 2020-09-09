Glow Hub Is The Smart Skincare Brand Helping You Nail The Perfect Routine

If Glossier and Milk Makeup had a baby, it would look a lot like shiny new skincare brand, Glow Hub. Launched in June, it encapsulates everything we love about skincare: a focus on all types of skin, multitasking ingredients which make a visible difference and, of course, Instagrammable packaging. It’s no wonder, then, that hundreds of us are googling it right now.

What makes Glow Hub different is that it champions skin individuality, rather than the one-size-fits-all approach. As a result, all of the brand’s skincare products are tailored to specific skin concerns, from breakouts and redness to dry patches and oiliness. If you’re buying directly from Glow Hub’s website, you’re encouraged to fill out a quick questionnaire so that the brand can build the perfect skincare routine for you. You’ll be asked your age, closest skin type, which product textures you prefer (gel, cream or serum) and a handful of other questions specific to how you use skincare. If you’re looking to add just a couple of products to your current routine, you can shop them individually, too.

Now, following in the footsteps of next-generation skincare brands, Skin Proud and The Inkey List, Glow Hub is branching out. Previously only available from the official website, it is now exclusively available on ASOS, too. But is it really worth the hype? Intrigued, I tried a handful of Glow Hub products to find out.

The best Glow Hub product for acne-prone skin: Zit Zap Wand Spot Treatment, £6.

Probably one of the most talked-about products, this targeted roll-on treatment contains salicylic acid (a beta hydroxy acid) to bring down inflammation and redness, and to unclog pores. It also boasts tea tree oil to neutralise spot-causing bacteria and works a treat to calm down angry zits.

The best Glow Hub product for oily skin: Nourish & Hydrate Peach & Coconut Gel Moisturiser, £11.

This has a really lightweight gel consistency (which is less likely to block pores), plus ultra moisturising coconut water. It absorbs fast, dries matte and sits well under makeup.

The best Glow Hub product for dehydrated skin: Calm & Soothe Hemp & Jojoba Face Mask Stick, £10.

This is packed with hyaluronic acid for a fast hydration fix and is especially good to use before foundation as it lends skin a plump look and feel. Simply swipe onto clean skin, leave for 10 minutes, rinse off and follow with your usual skincare.

The best Glow Hub product for ‘normal’ skin: Calm & Soothe Hemp & Jojoba Serum Mist, £9.

This serum-mist hybrid is featherlight but thanks to nourishing jojoba and hemp, it delivers just the right amount of moisture to the areas that need it, and it works well under sunscreen.

The best Glow Hub product for combination skin: Purify & Brighten Pore Rescue Lifesaver Toning Pads, £9.

Salicylic acid is the star ingredient in these easy facial pads. It exfoliates deep inside the pore to unplug dead skin cells and oil, which could otherwise lead to blackheads. Swipe on after cleansing in the evening and follow with a gentle moisturiser, like Glossier Priming Moisturiser Balance, £23, or Murad Nutrient Charged Water Gel, £50. My skin felt smoother after just a couple of days.

The best Glow Hub product for dry skin: Nourish & Hydrate Peach & Coconut Cleansing Balm, £12.

If foaming cleansers strip your skin, try a balm instead. The creamy formula feels seriously luxe, removes heavy mascara and foundation, and doesn’t make skin feel uncomfortably tight afterwards.

From a beauty editor’s perspective, the only downside to Glow Hub is that lots of products are formulated with fragrance. While a touch of perfume can make skincare feel a little more sensorial, plenty of skin types (including sensitive, dry and acne-prone) might not do well with perfumed products, as they can potentially lead to irritation. That said, all skin is different and with prices never exceeding the £12 mark, it’s easy to mix and match depending on personal preference and what your skin needs.

