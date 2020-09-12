This Glow-In-The-Dark ‘Harry Potter’ Puzzle Lets You Create An Illuminating Hogwarts

From Delish

Hogwarts is just one of the magical elements that makes the Harry Potter films so incredible. After all, it’s where Harry, Ronald Weasley, and Hermione Granger became friends and had so many adventures. Now you can put together the iconic building with the new glow-in-the-dark puzzle.

The puzzle, which is available on Box Lunch, consists of 550 pieces. What makes it so special is that it’s black with glow-in-the-dark elements, so when it’s finished, you can see the outline of the school with a green, blue, and white glow. Just make sure you check it out at nighttime with the lights off to get the full effect!

You can order the Harry Potter Glow-In-The-Dark Puzzle from Box Lunch for $16.90 (but is currently on sale for $11.83). Once completed, the puzzle will be 18 inches by 24 inches, so it will be a nice size to frame for a cool Harry Potter piece in your home.

“Definitely a challenge with all the black but I love the glow in the dark detail!” one person wrote. “I had to mix up my usual way to tackle a puzzle on this one! Instead of putting together the border first, I built it from the center outward. But once it was complete it was beautiful and actually glowed in the dark!” wrote another.

While this puzzle sounds like it’s going to be quite a challenge, it’ll keep you busy as you rewatch the movies … for the hundredth time.

