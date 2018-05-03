The gloves are off! Rio Ferdinand's boxing career over after licence KO

No go: Rio Ferdinand won’t be taking his boxing career any further

Rio Ferdinand’s boxing career is over before it has even begun – the former Manchester United and England star says being refused a professional licence is “hard to take”.

TV pundit Ferdinand, 39, announced in September he would be getting into the ring, two years after retiring from football.

His career-change drew criticism, with eyebrows raised over his partnership with betting firm Betfair – labelled a gimmick by some with the slogan ‘Defender to Contender’ used by the online bookmaker.



But the dream is over after the British Boxing Board of Control refused to hand the ex-West Ham and Leeds centre-half a licence.

Ferdinand said: “It is with a heavy heart that I am hanging up my gloves.

It’s a knockout: Rio Ferdinand now won’t be stepping foot into the ring

“To not be given the chance to demonstrate my ability to the BBBofC through the standard assessment afforded to others is hard to take.

“Boxing is a physically tough, demanding and dangerous sport. I always gave it my utmost respect and never underestimated how difficult it would be,” he added.

“It’s important to approach everything with success in mind, and to give it your all, but sometimes things work against you.”



