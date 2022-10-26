Gloves Market Is Expected to Grasp the Value of 47,410.83 Million by 2029, Size, Shares, Demand, Global Trends, Growth Value and Revenue Outlook

Data Bridge Market Research

The high prevalence of chronic diseases is due to the rapidly increasing population and infections can be seen globally. Thus, increase in the prevalence of chronic and acute diseases in the older population is resulting in rise in hospitalization

The global gloves market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 9.4% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 47,410.83 million by 2029.

A glove is a hand-covering item of clothing. The thumb and each finger typically have their openings or sheaths on gloves. Cloth, knitted or felted wool, leather, rubber, latex, neoprene, silk and metal are among the materials used to make gloves (as in the mail). Kevlar gloves shield the wearer from cuts. In pressure suits and spacesuits like the Apollo/Skylab A7L that traveled to the moon, gloves and gauntlets are essential parts. Gloves for spacesuits combine a certain amount of sensitivity and flexibility with hardness and environmental protection.

Gloves give comfort and protection for hands from extremes of temperature, sickness, and harm from chemicals, abrasion, and friction. They can also act as a guard against objects that bare hands should not touch. Healthcare workers frequently wear latex, nitrile rubber, or vinyl disposable gloves as a precaution against contamination and for hygiene reasons. To avoid destroying evidence at crime scenes, police personnel frequently wear them while on the job. They also help avoid burns while working on electricals as well as professionals handling harmful chemicals.

Recent Development

In March 2020, as much of the nation began shutting down businesses as a result of COVID-19, Luginbill and Matt Hayes, founder, and owner of Unmanned Propulsion Development, recognized that as Tech Port entrepreneurs, they were in an ideal position to help. They initially created gloves, masks, shields, and gowns, but quickly realized the materials would run out long before the end of the pandemic. So for help, eight companies were approached to help and two local companies based in Southern Maryland, Burch Oil and Triton Defense, where the box was built which is capable of disinfecting 24,000 N95 masks per day, or other PPE equipment, the “hot box” could provide healthcare personnel the ability to reuse their gear at least 20 times.

Some of the major players operating in the Gloves market are:

Tenacious Holdings, Inc.,

MCR Safety,

Cardinal Health,

Lakeland Inc.,

Shamrock Manufacturing Co. Inc,

VIP GLOVE SDN BHD (Malaysia),

Midas Safety,

Superior Glove,

Hartalega Holdings,

Rubberex Corporation (M) Berhad,

3M,

Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc,

ANSELL LTD.,

Honeywell International Inc,

DuPont de Nemours Inc.,

Top Glove Corporation Bhd,

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd,

Comfort Rubber Gloves Industries Sdn Bhd

DELTA PLUS

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Gloves market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Gloves Market

Opportunity

MULTI-FUNCTIONALITY OF GLOVES

There are many types of gloves available today to protect against a wide variety of hazards. The multi-functionality of the gloves is contributing to a large number of applications.

In general, gloves fall into four groups:

Leather, Canvas, or Metal Mesh Gloves

Sturdy gloves made from metal mesh, leather, or canvas provide protection against cuts and burns. Leather or canvass gloves also protect against sustained heat.

Leather gloves protect against sparks, moderate heat, blows, chips and rough objects.

Fabric and Coated Fabric Gloves

Fabric and coated fabric gloves are made of cotton or other fabric to provide varying degrees of protection.

Fabric gloves protect against dirt, slivers, chafing and abrasions. They do not provide sufficient protection for use with rough, sharp, or heavy materials. Adding a plastic coating will strengthen some fabric gloves.

Chemical and Liquid-Resistant Gloves

Chemical-resistant gloves are made with different kinds of rubber: natural, butyl, neoprene, nitrile and fluorocarbon (Viton); or various kinds of plastic: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), polyvinyl alcohol and polyethylene. These materials can be blended or laminated for better performance. As a general rule, the thicker the glove material, the greater the chemical resistance but thick gloves may impair grip and dexterity, having a negative impact on safety.

Butyl gloves are made of synthetic rubber and protect against a wide variety of chemicals, such as peroxide, rocket fuels, highly corrosive acids (nitric acid, sulfuric acid, hydrofluoric acid and red-fuming nitric acid), strong bases, alcohols, aldehydes, ketones, esters and nitro compounds. Butyl gloves also resist oxidation, ozone corrosion and abrasion and remain flexible at low temperatures

The Gloves investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Global Gloves Market [Global – Broken-down into regions]

Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

Market Size)

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Key Segmentation: Gloves Market

BY PRODUCT TYPE

Nitrile Gloves

Latex Gloves

Vinyl Glove

Polyethylene Gloves

Cotton Fabric Gloves

Puncture Resistant Gloves

Butyl Gloves

Aluminized Gloves

Neoprene Gloves

Kevlar Gloves

Leather Gloves

Others

BY TYPE

Disposable

Reusable

BY APPLICATION

Biological

Chemical

Mechanical

Thermal

Anti-Static

Others

BY END USER

Medical & Healthcare

Food & Beverage

Fire Protection

Construction

Manufacturing Industries

Metal Fabrication

Electronics

Others

BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Online

Offline

Others

Regional Analysis/Insights: Gloves Market

Gloves market report comprises of the countries U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Belgium and Rest of Europe, Malaysia, Thailand, China, Japan, India, Indonesia, Australia, Singapore, Philippines, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel and rest of Middle East and Africa.

North America dominates the gloves market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to the rising need for gloves in the region and the rapid boosting of the market.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Gloves Market: Regulations Market Overview Global Gloves Market , By Product Type Global Gloves Market, By Type Global Gloves Market, By End User Global Gloves Market, By Distribution Channel Global Gloves Market, By Region Global Gloves Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

