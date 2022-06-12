Glover Teixeira challenges Jiri Prochazka to rematch after UFC 275; four others also take aim

Nolan King
·3 min read
In this article:
Jiri Prochazka wasn’t even UFC light heavyweight champion for an hour before the callouts rolled in Saturday.

Among the social media posts directed at the newly crowned champion was Glover Teixeira, the man he just submitted in the UFC 275 main event.

“Rematch??” Teixeira wrote in a tweet that included tags of Prochazka, Dana White and the UFC.

Prochazka and Teixeira competed in a highly entertaining, back-and-forth brawl with momentum shifts aplenty. Two of the three judges had Teixeira up on the scorecards entering the final round. In that Round 5, Teixeira found success on the feet before he was submitted with 28 seconds remaining. After the fight, Teixeira, 42, told commentator Daniel Cormier he’s not done yet.

Other contenders came out of the woodwork, as well. Streaking contender Magomed Ankalaev and Anthony Smith are set to square off July 30 at UFC 277. UFC president Dana White previously indicated to Barstool Sports the winner will likely be the next title challenger.

Also waiting in the wings is former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz and fellow contender Jamahal Hill. Blachowicz recently defeated Aleksandar Rakic by TKO due to injury. Hill rides a two-fight winning streak into an Aug. 6 main event against Thiago Santos.

Check out the tweets and callouts from the upper echelon of the UFC light heavyweight division below.

Glover Teixeira (33-8 MMA, 16-6 UFC)

Magomed Ankalaev (17-1 MMA, 8-1 UFC)

Jan Blachowicz (29-9 MMA, 12-6 UFC)

Jamahal Hill (10-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC)

Anthony Smith (36-16 MMA, 13-8 UFC)

“I don’t mean to toot my own horn, but Dana White has already come out and said that Magomed Ankalaev vs. me is a No. 1 contender fight,” Smith said on the UFC 275 post-fight show on ESPN+. “The winner gets a title shot. Dana is the boss. That’s what I think Ankalaev and I both thought was probably going to happen. Jan and Rakic just fought. Rakic was injured. Jan was probably losing that fight up until that injury. Essentially they both lost. That leaves me and Ankalaev. We’ve both been at the top of the division for a long time. I think that’s what’s next.”

