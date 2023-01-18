A glove, 'reddish' pillow and receipts seized from Idaho murder suspect's home

Terry Collins and Jeanine Santucci, USA TODAY
·4 min read

A black glove, a stained pillow and receipts from Walmart and Marshalls were among items seized from the apartment of a criminology major accused of fatally stabbing four University of Idaho students, according to court documents released Tuesday.

Among the items investigators took from the Pullman, Washington, apartment of Bryan Kohberger were possible hair strands, a pillow with a "reddish/brown stain," a computer tower, a "nitrite type" black glove, receipts, mattress covers and an Amazon Fire TV stick, a search warrant unsealed by the Whitman County Superior Court says.

The documents come a week after Kohberger, 28, was charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Xana Kernodle, 20. The students were found stabbed to death in an off-campus home where most of them lived in Moscow, Idaho, on Nov. 13.

A timeline of the Idaho student murders: ​​​​A mystery, no leads, then a break in the case: Timeline of the Idaho student murders investigation

How Idaho authorities tracked suspect: DNA on knife sheath links suspect to mysterious Idaho student killings, roommate saw masked man, police say in new arrest documents

Kohberger, who was a graduate student studying criminology at Washington State University in Pullman, about 10 miles away from Moscow, is being held without bail. He is due back in court on June 26.

If convicted, Kohberger could face the death penalty, which is legal in Idaho. Investigators have not yet revealed a potential motive behind the killings, though Steve Goncalves, the father of one of the victims, has said he believes Kohberger stalked his daughter and the others killed.

According to the documents, investigators were searching Kohberger's apartment on the Washington State campus for evidence related to the killings. Among the items listed on the search warrant were knives or weapons, any photographs or information of the victims and their house that may indicate any possible interest or planning of the brutal crimes and shoes with a diamond pattern on the sole.

"Data compilations (whether digital/electronic or on paper or other format) showing an interest in, or planning of, murder, violent assault, stabbing and/or cutting of people," the search warrant listed.

'A perfect case study': How advances in tech allowed Idaho police to unravel mysterious student killings

'It still feels very surreal': Murder on campus: Students go back to school in Idaho with killings still fresh on their minds

An affidavit in the case released on Jan. 5 detailed how investigators found a knife sheath near the body of one of the victims, and a forensic team located a shoe print with a diamond pattern, similar to a Vans shoe.

The search of Kohberger's apartment in Washington state was conducted shortly after he was taken into custody on Dec. 29 in his parents' home in northeastern Pennsylvania, about 2,500 miles from where the stabbings occurred.

One of the victims' surviving roommates told authorities that she saw a tall, thin masked man with bushy eyebrows inside the house after hearing noises from another bedroom.

Authorities say they zeroed in on Kohberger as a suspect through a combination of DNA evidence left on the knife sheath, trash collected from his parents' Pennsylvania home, surveillance video, cellphone records and license-plate readers that tracked his car on a cross-country drive, according to the Jan. 5 affidavit.

The whereabouts of the knife itself remain unknown as police have said they were still looking for the murder weapon. Authorities say Kohberger's phone had been tracked near the students' rental house at least 12 times in the six months prior to the fatal stabbings, and "all of these occasions, except for one, occurred in the late evening and early morning hours."

Kohberger applied for an internship with the Pullman Police Department in Washington in the fall of 2022 and wrote an essay claiming he had an interest in assisting rural law enforcement agencies with "how to better collect and analyze technological data in public safety operations," according to the affidavit.

He previously received an associate's degree in psychology from Northampton Community College in Pennsylvania and graduated with a master of arts in criminal justice from DeSales University in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Seven months ago, a Reddit user by the same name, identifying himself as a student investigator, made a post in the "Prison" and "ExCons" sub Reddits inviting users to participate in a research project to understand "how emotions and psychological traits influence decision-making when committing a crime."

Investigators executing the Washington search warrant also sought evidence of any internet searches about murders and violent assaults or "how to avoid detection after the commission of such crimes."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: A 'reddish' pillow case, glove seized from Idaho murder suspect's home

Latest Stories

  • Woman accused of defrauding North Vancouver employer of more than $80K

    A woman has been arrested after allegedly defrauding her employer of more than $80,000 in North Vancouver. The woman is accused of making several large refunds to her credit card while the business owner was away.

  • Police seize bedding from Idaho stabbing suspect's home

    Investigators seized stained bedding, strands of what looked like hair and a single glove — but no weapon — when they searched the Washington state apartment of a graduate student charged with stabbing four University of Idaho students to death, according to newly unsealed court documents. The search warrant for Bryan Kohberger ’s home and Washington State University office was unsealed by a Washington state judge on Tuesday. Kohberger is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and burglary in connection with the slayings of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in the neighboring town of Moscow, Idaho.

  • China's Xi frets about COVID in rural areas, sees 'light ahead'

    President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday he was particularly concerned about China's COVID-19 wave spreading to rural areas with poor medical facilities but he urged perseverance in stressful times, saying "light is ahead". His comments came as millions of urban workers were travelling back to their home towns and reunite with families for the Lunar New Year (LNY) holidays, known before COVID as the greatest annual migration of people. "China's COVID prevention and control is still in a time of stress, but the light is ahead, persistence is victory," Xi said in his LNY greetings message carried by CCTV.

  • Anger as GOP put former 9/11 truther Marjorie Taylor Greene on Homeland Security Committee

    Georgia representative has history of embracing far-right conspiracies

  • Prosecutors to reveal if Alec Baldwin will be charged in 'Rust' shooting tomorrow

    Catastrophic mistakes on the low-budget western led to the accidental shooting death of 'Rust' cinematographer Halyna Hutchins by Alec Baldwin on a ranch near Santa Fe.

  • Just hours before the Idaho murders, another grisly scene unfolded outside Bryan Kohberger's window

    It's unclear whether the crash had anything to do with the killings or was a coincidence of two bloody crime scenes not far from each other.

  • Sunwing cuts half of remaining winter flights from Saskatoon

    The misery continues for Sunwing customers in Saskatchewan, as the airline announced Wednesday it was cancelling more flights out of Saskatoon. The cancellations equate to roughly half of the Sunwing flights planned to depart from Saskatoon this winter, according to a statement from Saskatoon's John G. Diefenbaker International Airport. The airport said Sunwing informed it of the decision Wednesday morning, citing "extenuating circumstances." "Although the airport is disappointed in Sunwing's de

  • Swim instructor arrested months after 4-year-old drowns during lesson, Georgia cops say

    The boy was on his second day of swim lessons when he went under and didn’t resurface.

  • Tom Brady's time is up. And there's no perfect fit for him to ride off in a glorious sunset

    Even for an all-time great like Tom Brady, the magic had to eventually run out. In Monday's playoff loss to the Cowboys, that much was clear.

  • Strykers, Bradleys likely in huge US aid package for Ukraine

    The U.S. is finalizing a massive package of military aid for Ukraine that U.S. officials say is likely to total as much as $2.6 billion. It's expected to include for the first time nearly 100 Stryker combat vehicles and at least 50 Bradley armored vehicles to allow Ukrainian forces to move more quickly and securely on the front lines in the war with Russia — but not the tanks that Ukraine has sought. An announcement is expected this week when defense leaders from the U.S., Europe and other regions gather in Germany to discuss military support for Ukraine.

  • Is it possible to go vegan amidst inflation? An expert shares what you need to know

    Are vegan diets really that expensive? A dietitian weighs in on the plant-based lifestyle.

  • William Nylander deserves to be an NHL All-Star

    William Nylander often finds himself playing in the shadow of Maple Leafs stars Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Mitch Marner but the Swede's performances this season make him deserving of an appearance at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend.&nbsp;

  • Embiid's jumper gives 76ers 118-117 win over Jazz

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Joel Embiid made a jumper with 5.7 seconds to lift the Philadelphia 76ers to a 118-117 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. James Harden had 31 points and 11 assists to lead Philadelphia. Embiid chipped in 30 points and seven rebounds. Tyrese Maxey scored 21 points and Shake Milton added 17. Jordan Clarkson scored 38 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Utah. Talen Horton-Tucker chipped in a season-high 20 points off the bench. Mike Conley added 14 points and eight

  • Panthers rally to beat struggling Canucks 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Ekblad scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Florida Panthers beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday night. The Panthers scored three times in the second and sent Vancouver to its fourth straight loss in a five-game trip that wraps up Sunday in Carolina. Ryan Lomberg, Eric Staal and Aleksander Barkov also scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves. “A win is a win,” Ekblad said. “We held a lead in the third period.” Jack Studnicka, Tyler

  • Purdy, Lawrence, Jones have memorable NFL playoff debuts

    A trio of NFL playoff quarterback newcomers provided some memorable playoff moments. Brock Purdy, Trevor Lawrence and Daniel Jones all won in their first career starts in the postseason with performances for the history books. This marked the first time since the 2017 season that three QBs won in their first playoff starts in the same postseason. Purdy started the weekend for San Francisco by throwing for 332 yards and three touchdowns and running for another score in a 41-23 victory over Seattl

  • Morant says sensational slam in Indy was his best one yet

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — To Ja Morant, the answer was a slam dunk. His ferocious jam Saturday night was his best one yet. “Yeah, easy,” he said, because of its difficulty, when asked if it topped his rapidly expanding collection of sensational slams. “It’s what everybody has been waiting for. I finally made it.” Morant's dunk came in the third quarter of the Memphis Grizzlies' 130-112 victory over the Indiana Pacers. He drove left into the middle of the lane, put the ball in his right hand and pulled

  • Mahomes aims to lead Chiefs to 5th straight AFC title game

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ask any coach or player around the NFL and they are bound to tell you that the speed of the game picks up when the playoffs arrive. There is no longer time to think on the field; decisions more often are made by in-the-moment instincts rather than carefully crafted game plans. Perhaps that is why Patrick Mahomes thrives in the postseason. Whether it be his preponderance of no-look passes, crazy side-arm slings or the myriad other ways that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterba

  • Bieber, Guards reach $10.01 million contract for '23 season

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians reached agreement Friday on contracts with all seven of their arbitration eligible players, including starter Shane Bieber, who agreed to a $10.01 million deal for next season. Bieber made $6 million last season while going 13-8 and leading Cleveland's strong pitching staff in innings (200) and strikeouts (198). The 27-year-old has expressed interest in signing a long-term deal with the AL Central champions, but to this point the sides haven't been able t

  • Herbert, Chargers go into offseason with plenty of questions

    COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert finally made it to the playoffs in his third year with the Los Angeles Chargers, only to see the season end again in excruciating fashion. Despite going 10-7 in the regular season, the Chargers will stew after blowing the third-largest lead in postseason history. The Bolts had a 27-0 second-quarter lead over Jacksonville in last Saturday’s AFC wild-card round game, only to collapse in the second half and fall to the Jaguars 31-30. “I think we’ve got a lot

  • Canada's World Cup-bound men's basketball team to play Spain, Argentina in friendlies

    TORONTO — Canada's men's basketball team will play exhibition games against Spain and Argentina this summer in preparation for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Canadians, who have clinched a World Cup berth and are 10-0 in qualifying, will play host Spain on Aug. 17 and Argentina on Aug. 18 in Granada. Players will gather in Toronto for training camp in early August to begin World Cup preparations. Canada secured its World Cup berth with a 94-56 win over Venezuela on Nov. 11 in Edmonton. Canada conc