Tewkesbury School latest: 'Heroic' teacher stabbed after 'breaking up student fight'

The scene at Tewkesbury Academy, Tewkesbury, Glos where a teacher was stabbed today

A teacher is being hailed a hero by parents at Tewkesbury Academy in Gloucestershire who believe he intervened in a fight to protect a pupil.

An adult was taken to hospital with a stab wound this morning, although this is not believed to be life-threatening.

Parents gathered outside the school said a male teacher was injured after intervening in a fight between Year 10 pupils. Police have arrested a teenage boy.

Tewkesbury Academy and nearby schools were placed in lockdown this morning following the incident.

A spokesperson for Gloucestershire Constabulary said: “An adult has been taken to hospital with a suspected stab wound following an incident. at Tewkesbury School.

“We were called around 9.10am today with a report a pupil had stabbed a teacher. A teenage boy has been arrested in connection with the incident.”

01:27 PM BST

Pictured: Anxious parents wait for news outside school

Anxious parents wait for news outside Tewkesbury School - Jay Williams for The Telegraph

01:07 PM BST

Pictured: Police cars guard entrance to school

The scene at Tewkesbury Academy, Tewkesbury, Glos where a teacher was stabbed today

12:57 PM BST

Teacher may have been stabbed after intervening in student fight

A teacher is being hailed a hero by parents gathered around Tewkesbury School who believe he intervened in a fight to protect a pupil.

An adult was taken to hospital with a stab wound this morning.

Parents gathered outside the school said a male teacher was injured after intervening in a fight between Year 10 pupils.

12:56 PM BST

Pupils to be sent home as school lifts lockdown

Pupils at Tewkesbury Academy will be sent home after a lockdown put in place when a male teacher was stabbed on Monday morning at the school is lifted.

A Tewkesbury Academy spokesman said: “Shortly before 9am today, staff were alerted to a serious incident which left a male member of staff in need of hospital treatment.

“School leaders immediately contacted police and placed the site into lockdown in line with our robust safeguarding procedures.

“Police have been on site throughout the morning and supporting us to ensure pupils were kept safe and secure while the incident was investigated. Officers have since arrested a teenage boy in connection with this incident.

“We will now be following police guidance in how to ease the lockdown before releasing students to return home.

“No decision has yet been made on when the school will reopen, but we will be drawing up plans to support our students and staff in the wake of this incident.

“We are grateful to all our staff, parents and students for their patience and understanding during what has been a difficult morning, while our thoughts are with our injured colleague - we wish him a swift and successful recovery.”

12:33 PM BST

Pictures: Police put school in lockdown after stabbing

The scene at Alderman Knight School in Tewkesbury

The scene at Alderman Knight School in Tewkesbury - Tom Wren/SWNS

12:29 PM BST

Crowds gather outside school

A crowd of around 100 people has gathered outside Tewkesbury Academy after a teacher was reportedly stabbed.



At least three police patrol cars were parked on the school grounds while uniformed officers stood on duty at the entrances.

However, a convoy of six unmarked police 4x4 vehicles - believed to contain armed officers - has now left the school. All of the officers in those cars had their faces covered as they drove away.

Three ambulances have also left the school.



12:27 PM BST

Go to garden centre for police assistance, parents told

Parents of pupils at the school have been advised to go to a nearby Dobbies garden centre.

Laurence Robertson, Conservative MP for Tewkesbury, said: “I’m deeply shocked and saddened by the news of the terrible incident at Tewkesbury School this morning. My thoughts are with everyone at the scene.

“And my thanks to the staff, police, Dobbies and everyone trying to deal with the situation.”

Gloucestershire Constabulary said in a statement: “Parents or carers of pupils at the school are being advised to go to Dobbies Garden Centre on Diamond Road where police will be able to offer assistance.”

12:04 PM BST

All pupils 'safe and well' but lockdown remains

A male teacher required hospital treatment after reports he was stabbed by a pupil at Tewkesbury Academy.

In a statement, the school’s headteacher Kathleen McGillycuddy said: “We appreciate that this morning has been a worrying time for all associated with Tewkesbury Academy. We are writing to reassure you that all pupils remain safe and well.

“We were alerted shortly before 9am this morning to reports of a serious incident which left a male member of staff in need of hospital treatment.

“The school was locked down and police were called immediately when we became aware of this incident. We have since been taking advice from the Police on when and how to share updates with you.

“In the last few minutes police have arrested a teenage boy in connection with this incident. In conjunction with Police advice the lockdown remains in place as a precaution. We hope to be able to provide a further update once cleared by Police in the near future.

“Thank you for patience and understanding at this difficult time.”

12:03 PM BST

Where is Tewkesbury School?

11:53 AM BST

Ofsted downgraded school and 'reported bullying'

Tewkesbury School is a secondary school for pupils aged between 11 and 18.

Around 1,300 pupils attend the non-selective school. It was downgraded from “Good” to “Requires Improvement” by Ofsted at its last inspection in October.

Inspectors said that some pupils with special needs were not being given the support they needed, while pupils who struggle to read were not receiving targeted support in a timely manner.

The Ofsted report found that a minority of pupils “continue to behave poorly and impede the learning of others”. Pupils also reported bullying at the school.

11:51 AM BST

Watch: Police run into school

11:48 AM BST

Three ambulances sent to school for stab victim

An adult is being treated for a suspected stab wound at Gloucester Royal Hospital.

A spokesperson for the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust said: “We were called at 09:08hrs to an incident in Tewkesbury on Monday 10 July. We sent three double-crewed land ambulances and two operations officers. We conveyed one patient by land to Gloucester Royal Hospital.”

11:46 AM BST

Education Secretary 'deeply concerned' and pledges support

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said: “I am deeply concerned by reports of a stabbing at Tewkesbury School.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and remain hugely grateful to the emergency services who are currently on the scene.

“My department is on hand to support the school as the situation unfolds.”

11:44 AM BST

Local schools in lockdown

Teachers at the nearby Tirlebrook Primary School posted a message on Facebook saying its school had also been locked down on police advice and urged parents not to come to the school.

“An incident has occurred this morning at Tewkesbury Academy and we have been advised by Tewkesbury Police to put in place a lock down,” they said.

“We have a police presence at school and are being fully supported at this time. We would like to reassure all families that children at Tirlebrook and Little Oaks are safe and well.

“We must ask that families do not come to school during this time as this could compromise the police operation currently underway and also compromise the safety of the children.

“During this situation all school staff will be supporting the children and liaising with the police so we would ask that you do not attempt to communicate with the school office.

“We thank you all for your support and will update you as soon as possible when we know more.”

11:31 AM BST

Stab victim taken to hospital, say police

11:09 AM BST

Follow our live coverage

We’re bringing you live updates after a secondary school in Gloucestershire has been placed in lockdown.

Follow our liveblog for the latest updates.

