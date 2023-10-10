Gloucestershire plans for large solar farm set to be approved

Plans to build one of the country's biggest solar farms are set to be approved this week.

JBM Solar Projects 21 Ltd wants to create a solar farm with battery storage on land near Highleadon, between Newent and Gloucester.

It would span more than 286 acres of farmland for a period of 40 years.

Parish councillors are concerned that biodiversity enhancements will not be implemented to offset the damage to the environment.

If approved, the 49.9 megawatt solar farm will consist of panels with a maximum height of 2.98m (9.8ft), as well as a security system consisting of cameras, infrared sensors and a 1.95m (6ft 5in) wire fence.

A new priority T-junction from the B4125 would also be created for vehicle access.

Consultants working on the scheme say the solar farm supports the government's intention to move to a low carbon economy.

'Significant benefits'

Their planning statement said: "The impacts of the proposal have been shown to be acceptable and, where necessary mitigation measures have been set out to reduce potential impacts.

Taynton Parish Council objected, and said there should be greater separation of the panels from Kents Green at the western end of the site.

Councillors also raised concerns over glint, glare and noise pollution for nearby residents, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Rudford and Highleadon Parish Council also objected, expressing concerns over mud from the proposed access during construction of the B4215.

Newent Town Council has not yet commented on the plans.

The Forest of Dean District Council's development management committee is due to consider the scheme on Tuesday.

Officers have recommended approving the plans, which they believe will provide significant benefit and demonstrably outweigh the harms.

