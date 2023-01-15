Gloucestershire fruit tree project aims to tackle climate change

Gloucestershire Orchard Trust's Martin Hayes said the scheme had been very popular in its first year

Hundreds of fruit trees are being planted to help tackle climate change.

Gloucestershire Orchard Trust has given away 450 trees to individuals and community orchards free of charge, to replace ones that have been lost to the disease ash dieback in recent years.

The trust says even though the project is in its first year, it is already fully-subscribed.

The scheme is part of a Woodland Trust rewilding project to encourage wildlife and give people access to fruit.

Martin Hayes, from Gloucestershire Orchard Trust, said the minimum number of trees people could apply for was five, but some had asked for 50.

The trust has given 450 fruit trees to individuals and community orchards free of charge

"It's not just for the obvious things that you see of climate change," he said.

"Animals moving north can have shelter under the trees so they're not in the scorching sun and humans can use them too.

"So there's lots of different reasons why fruit trees are really good. They're dense foliage, spaces you can walk by quite easily and you can eat an apple, or a cherry or a plum," added Mr Hayes.

Beth Birdwood said the project is helping her encourage diverse wildlife into her orchard

More than 20 trees were recently planted in a community orchard in Chedworth and Beth Birdwood, who owns an orchard in Shipton Moyne, is using the scheme to boost her own collection.

"Martin has given us some great advice on encouraging the right sorts of wildlife into the orchard for pollinating the trees," she said.

Meanwhile, local resident Bella, has been volunteering with her orchard community group and says the project is a great idea.

"I really love the idea of planting something that's going to be helping to feed the village in 20 or 30 years time," she said.

Mr Hayes said the next round of applications for free fruit trees will open next year.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk