Gloucestershire charity The Door seeks new mentors

A charity has appealed for more volunteer mentors to be trained to help young people deal with a range of issues.

The Door, based in Stroud, has been supporting young people in Gloucestershire for 30 years.

It said demand for its services had "grown considerably" in recent months and new referrals have had to be suspended.

More mentors are now particularly needed in and around Cirencester.

The charity, which has space on an upcoming training course, supports about 1,000 young people - aged 11 to 25 - and their families each year.

Mentors can support people through difficult times and provide advice on higher education, self-harm, family breakdown and mental health issues.

Elisha Kyne, programme manager, said: "It can be really flexible; after work or during the day, just for an hour."

Volunteer mentors need no previous experience to attend the six-week course, just "a positive attitude and a willingness to learn", the charity said.

'I'm more confident'

Speaking to BBC Gloucestershire, Ms Kyne said: "We ask people to be able to listen and support that young person and have that time to give."

Staff work with other organisations such as schools, the NHS, Gloucestershire Constabulary, mental health services and community groups.

"The Door helped me become more confident in myself," said 16-year-old Kayla (not her real name).

"It has helped my physical and mental well-being; it's made me me, and really helped the way that I think about myself and others around me."

Kai Rayton, one of the current volunteers, said: "It's just basically meeting up with a young person every week and we just kind of chat about whatever they want to talk about and how things are.

"You can see what growth happens as the months go by, and it's genuinely amazing."

