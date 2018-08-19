Gloucester Rugby head coach insists Danny Cipriani is a ‘positive influence’ despite nightclub incident

Gloucester head coach Johan Ackermann has described Danny Cipriani as a "positive influence" at the club despite this week's incident at a Jersey nightclub.

Cipriani's international future has been cast into doubt after he pleaded guilty to charges of common assault and resisting arrest during a confrontation in St Helier on Wednesday, which saw him fined £2,000.

The fly-half, who had only recently returned to the England set-up, must appear before an independent disciplinary hearing next week after he was charged with conduct prejudicial to the interests of the game by the Rugby Football Union, but has been publicly backed by his club.

Danny-Cipriani-court.jpg

Cipriani was fined £2,000 after an incident at a Jersey nightclub (PA)

Speaking after a pre-season win over Ulster, for which Cipriani was left out, Ackermann praised his conduct in his short time with Gloucester.

He told Gloucestershire Live: "The players are embracing him. It is unfortunate the incident happened, but it is out of line with what was reported.

"The players know his side and they back him and believe in him 100 per cent. We are totally focused on the job ahead.

"Credit to Danny, he has slotted in with the team and has put it behind him. He is a positive influence and has already contributed a lot to the team."

He added: "He's a positive influence around the team, he's encouraging the team even now after the boys came in the changing room after this game.

"We're very happy with how he's slotted in with the team.

"This week was brilliant because he made his friends now and people know now what expectations and pressure he's under and everyone now is closer to Danny and see him as part of the team."