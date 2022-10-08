Gloucester hold firm to prevail in ferocious West Country derby

Charles Richardson
·6 min read
Gloucester hold firm to prevail in ferocious West Country derby - GETTY IMAGES
It required a two-minute defensive stand, soaking up 25 phases of Bath pressure, with replacement prop, Jamal Ford-Robinson, heroically making two tackles with a busted shoulder, but Gloucester emerged as victors.

Flanker Ruan Ackermann, on the back of a totemic shift, blemished only by a yellow card – one of three for the visitors – earned the decisive holding-on penalty, and Bath’s West Country derby goose was cooked.

The hosts gave it a real lash, mind you, and their conviction nor commitment could ever be questioned; the quality, however, was somewhat lacking, but these are still early days in the Johann van Graan reign.

Bath, with Ollie Lawrence reunited alongside England under-20s team-mate, Cameron Redpath, on his first appearance since departing the Worcester graveyard, showed bundles of heart, upon which the inevitable renaissance will be built. The cold hard fact, however, is that the hosts remain winless – and this was their sixth straight Premiership defeat.

“Gutted,” was the summation of Bath head coach Van Graan. “I felt we were good enough to win today. It was a game of small margins. They didn’t score a point in the second half. There has been a remarkable improvement but I’m gutted to lose this one.

“Three out of our five games we were in it to win it in the last play. I’ll take that as a massive positive. And, when I came in here, the first thing I did was around conditioning. We are competing for second halves, so we are getting fitter. But this is an 80-minute game.”

This West Country derby was defined by an almighty maul battle. It is, of course, Gloucester’s trademark, but Bath gave as good as they got.

Four of the game’s six tries – two apiece – came directly from mauls, while a fifth was conceived there. The fundamental and terminal issue for Bath, however, was that their line-out was appalling – “it wasn’t good enough,” added Van Graan.

Bath Rugby's Ollie Lawrence in action during the Gallagher Premiership - Gloucester hold firm to prevail in West Country derby - PA
The game's Head Injury Assessment protocols received a stern test, too. Gloucester's Albert Tuisue passed his HIA and returned to the field, only for the independent match doctor to enforce the No 8's removal three minutes later after reviewing the offending collision.

George Skivington, Gloucester’s head coach, said after the game that he did not know what went on, that the call was made from outside of the Gloucester ranks and that Tuisue was fine, thankfully.

“That match was the story of the Premiership so far,” Skivington added. “Good for the neutral!

“I can’t say I’m pleased with the performance but I’m unbelievably proud of [the last stand]. We have played two games in four weeks so I wasn’t expecting us to turn up and be sharp on everything. I was expecting some clunkiness.

“But it will go down as a good West Country derby. It was physical, ferocious and both sides went hell for leather. It did the derby justice.”

The opening exchanges, setting the tone for what would follow, were a microcosm of each side’s respective season: Bath’s impotence against Gloucester’s virulent maul. Bath, statistically the worst side in the league at puncturing the gainline, were rebuffed and swallowed up by Gloucester in phase-play, with both Ackermann and Val Rapava-Ruskin earning early holding-on penalties, on the back of the visitors’ physical ascendancy.

Ackermann’s jackal, too, was the catalyst for the first of Gloucester’s two maul tries. No Premiership side has mauled more than the Cherry and Whites this campaign – although this was only their third match – and, on this evidence, it is easy to see why. Hooker Santiago Socino scored both in the opening 40 minutes and Bath – whose own line-out began to falter – had little answer early on.

After both sides received yellow cards for cynical infringements - Bath’s Juan Schoeman was offside five metres out; Tuisue decided to marmelise opposite number Nahum Merigan miles off the ball, also five metres out - the hosts warmed up. Tuisue’s indiscretion allowed Piers Francis to put the ball into the corner, and Miles Reid burrowed over from close range.

With Bath’s line-out plummeting into full melt-down, Gloucester were able to pile the pressure on. First - Socino’s maul double - was the bludgeon, but then came the rapier. Centre Mark Atkinson carried hard into Bath off a scrum deep inside the hosts’ 22, flanked by fly-half Adam Hastings and centre partner Giorgi Kveseladze in a funky first-phase formation, before Ackerman took Gloucester to within two metres. Lock Matias Alemanno came round the corner, and a graceful step off his left foot took him past Miles Reid for Gloucester’s third.

Adam Hastings of Gloucester signals to the home fans at the final whistle - Gloucester hold firm to prevail in West Country derby - GETTY IMAGES
Scrum-half Ben Meehan was harshly sin-binned for a high shot on Orlando Bailey on the stroke of half-time, presenting Bath with the most auspicious of moments to claw back the deficit. And, even in spite of wing Joe Cokanasiga knocking on with the line at his mercy – in an otherwise energetic performance – the hosts did strike.

Hooker Tom Dunn gave his opposite number a taste of his own medicine as he dotted down for Bath’s first maul score.

On the exceptionally rare occurrence that Bath managed to resolve their earlier line-out woes, they gave themselves a fighting chance – and it would not be long before the deficit was just four points. Ackermann was sin-binned for a cynical maul infringement and Niall Annett capitalised from the subsequent line-out to set up a pulsating finale.

With the autumnal sun stooping lower and lower over the resplendent city of Bath, however, and with the hosts pushing ever more ferociously for the victory, Ackermann, Ford-Robinson and chums came up with the very late goods. The West Country remains cherry and white. Just.

Match details

Scoring sequence: 0-5 Socino try, 0-7 Hastings con, 0-12 Socino try, 0-14 Hastings con, 5-14 Reid try, 7-14 Francis con, 7-19 Alemanno try, 7-21 Hastings con, 12-21 Dunn try, 17-21 Annett try,

H-T: 7-21

Bath starting XV: M Gallagher; J Cokanasiga, O Lawrence, C Redpath (Butt 73), G Hamer-Webb; P Francis (Bailey 40), L Schreuder (Green 51); J Schoeman, T Dunn (capt) (Annett 63), W Stuart (Coetzee 63), D Attwood, Q Roux (Richards 70), T Ellis, M Reid, N Merigan (Cordwell 28, Merigan 29, De Carpentier 67).
Yellow card: Schoeman 19

Gloucester starting XV: L Evans (May 61); L Rees-Zammit, G Kveseladze, M Atkinson (Reeves 73), S Carreras; A Hastings, B Meehan (Chapman 58); V Rapava-Ruskin (Ford-Robinson 58), S Socino (Singleton 58), F Balmain (Knight 61), F Clarke, M Alemanno (Jordan 73), R Ackermann, L Ludlow, A Tuisue (J Reid 35, Tuisue 38, J Reid 41).
Yellow card: Tuisue 24, Meehan 40, Ackermann 63

Attendance: 13,162

Referee: T Foley

